ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Groups react to visiting Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo for first time

By ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose interviewed Tuesday include: Kyle Townsend and...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Cedar Rapids: “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Visit Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a variety of cultural experiences. Visit the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art to see works by American artist Grant Wood. Explore the 1880s Brucemore Estate, complete with acre-long gardens and displays on local history. Enjoy a dip in the pool or ice skating rink, and see farm animals. The National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library to learn about the history of immigrants from the Czech Republic and Slovakia during the 19th century.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Museum Gets Roasted On Late Night Show

A museum in Cedar Rapids is getting national attention after being mentioned on a popular talk show last month. In late June, the African American Museum of Iowa announced a major construction project that will close the facility for a year, as reported by the Gazette. This $5 million renovation...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular set to delight viewers

Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival. Show You Care: Cedar Rapids teen writes letters to help fellow LGBTQ+ youth. Updated: 5...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jesup, IA
Waterloo, IA
Lifestyle
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Corydon Times-Republican

Third carbon pipeline would traverse several eastern Iowa counties

The latest proposed carbon pipeline would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to Illinois. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) A proposed pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span about 90 miles in up to five eastern Iowa counties, according to a preliminary map of the project.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

2 teens rescued after going missing while kayaking in NE Iowa

WINNEHSIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two teens were rescued and one suffered minor injuries following a report of two people going missing on the Upper Iowa River. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 10:50 p.m. on July 2. “The missing kayakers were teenagers that had been...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Morris
Person
Kyle Townsend
Person
Robin
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Black Hawk County crash injures driver

People celebrating the 4th of July holiday will have to dig deeper into their wallets. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked to campers who decided to stay local. A shooting in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon sent a juvenile male to the hospital. 'Show N' Shine' car show raises money for hospice.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 1110. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groups
KCJJ

Wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art allegedly uses ID of barred driver with ear gauges, neck tattoos in attempt to avoid arrest at hands of Johnson County deputies

Johnson County deputies say a wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art tried to avoid arrest by giving them the ID of a barred driver who has ear gauges and a neck tattoo. The incident began when deputies pulled over a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am for an equipment violation near the intersection of Sand Road and 560th Street, north of River Junction, just before 3:30 Saturday morning. The driver gave a name that came back as being barred from driving. The man was arrested for Driving While Barred and not having proof of insurance.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Little Free Pantries popping up in Tama County

Tama County ISU Extension and Outreach, along with several others, has been working this summer to place Little Free Pantries throughout the county. The pantries were built for this project by students in a construction class at GMG High School this past spring and are being stocked by local citizens.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
voiceofalexandria.com

Campaign Almanac: Another Republican endorses Democrat in Iowa Senate campaign

Oxford Democrat Kevin Kinney picked up another endorsement from the other side of the political aisle in his re-election campaign for Iowa Senate District 46. Kinney’s campaign announced Tuesday the endorsement of one-time Republican challenger Michael Moore, whom Kinney defeated in a race for an Iowa Senate District 39 seat in 2014.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa trucking company sued over alleged effort to ‘steal money’ from drivers

An Iowa trucking company is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids, and an affiliate, JMS Transportation, signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies, including Brandon Souder, Randy Sanderson, Isaiah Hughes & Sons Trucking, Final Destination Trucking and Conway Transport.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Cedar Falls Man Arrested For Stealing Thousands of Rounds of Ammo

Cedar Falls police arrested a 22-year-old after he returned to the scene of the alleged crime. On June 28th, Black Hawk County authorities got a call from Blaine’s Farm & Fleet at around 4:45 PM, according to a report from KCRG. The call claimed that two men left the...
iowapublicradio.org

Some of Iowa's queer farmers are taking a different approach to agriculture

Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins’s farm is off a gravel road in Coggon, north of Cedar Rapids. Pens for chickens, ducks, and turkeys are woven through yard space, in between a farmhouse, buildings, and sheds. After a rainy morning, the chickens are coming out of the greenhouse and starting to sunbathe in the yard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy