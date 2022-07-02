ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Colin LeStourgeon
Permits Issued For 1600 Point Breeze Avenue In Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. Permits have been...

Permits Issued For 227 South 60th Street In Cobbs Creek, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-unit mixed-use building at 27 South 60th Street in Cobbs Creek, West Philadelphia. Once completed, the new building will rise three stories tall, with commercial space on the ground floor. The structure will contain a total of 2,901 square feet. Permits list a cost of $489,296. The project is part of a larger development occurring on surrounding land parcels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Permits Issued for 1139-41 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a five-story, ten-unit mixed-use building at 1139-41 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Designed by Gnome Architects and developed by Zatos Investments, the new building span 15,324 square feet and feature roof decks accessible via pilot houses. The ground and basement levels of the building will house a commercial/industrial space. Some apartments will have access to partially covered parking space at the building’s rear. Permits list construction costs at $1.6 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Permits Issued for 67-Unit Building at 6327 Musgrave Street in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia

A zoning permit has been issued for the construction of a four-story, 67-unit residential building at 6327 Musgrave Street in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia. The property is situated on the northeast side of the block between East Washington Lane and East Duval Street. Designed by KJO Architecture, the building will span 56,140 square feet and will feature elevator service, a partial basement, a courtyard, balconies, parking for 24 bicycles, and a green roof.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Facade Assembly Imminent at 5904 Germantown Avenue in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that construction work is well underway at a five-story, 28-unit mixed-use building at 5904-96 Germantown Avenue in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia. The property is situated on the southwest side of the block between West Rittenhouse and West Haines streets, half a block north of Vernon Park. Designed by KCA Design Associates and Ambit Architecture (as the exterior designer), with GRIT Construction as the contractor, the building will span 27,450 square feet and feature 1,215 square feet of commercial space, a roof deck, a green roof, and full sprinkling. Permits list a construction cost of $3.7 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

