Poison singer Bret Michaels shares update on his hospitalization

Poison rocker Bret Michaels apologized to his fans after canceling a Nashville performance due to an “unforeseen medical complication.” Hours after news broke of his hospitalization Friday, the singer, 59, took to Instagram to thank his followers for their “well wishes.” Michaels wrote, “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. “I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!” he continued. “I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO