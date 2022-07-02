ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Poison singer Bret Michaels shares update on his hospitalization

365newsx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichaels was touring with the glam metal band in Tennessee this week when he was hospitalized shortly before a show Thursday. "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank...

365newsx.com

Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
Page Six

Poison’s Bret Michaels gives health update, apologizes after hospitalization

Poison rocker Bret Michaels apologized to his fans after canceling a Nashville performance due to an “unforeseen medical complication.” Hours after news broke of his hospitalization Friday, the singer, 59, took to Instagram to thank his followers for their “well wishes.” Michaels wrote, “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. “I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!” he continued. “I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends...
NASHVILLE, TN
