The 2021-22 sports season ended for Auburn late last month as the Tigers Baseball team competed in the College World Series for the second time in three NCAA Tournaments. Auburn’s magical run ended, leaving two full months on the calendar until Auburn football kicks off the season against Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That large gap in competition leaves Auburn fans wondering what to do now, and the SEC Network has a quick fix for that.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO