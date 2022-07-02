Researchers say flu shot connected to 40% reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease - Daily Kos

Everyone, at some point, has forgotten where they placed their keys or why they walked into a room, so how do you know when it may be something more serious?. Well, The Colorado Chapter Alzheimer's Association Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Jim Herlihy, spoke with "Tuned In to NoCo" about the10 warning signs to look for when someone may be suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and how you can learn more at their upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) happening July 31 - August 4.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO