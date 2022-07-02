ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Researchers say flu shot connected to 40% reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease - Daily Kos

365newsx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact is that the flu shot helps save tens of thousands of people’s lives every year, while also preventing millions of hospital visits, and millions more...

365newsx.com

Comments / 8

Billiam
3d ago

No no no no no no no no no no more needles.......We are... Unafraid, unimpressed, unmasked, unvaccinated and unbelievably grateful for our intuition and being able to think for ourselves. Unvaccinated Populace

Reply
12
me G
4d ago

don't believe this non since!the last flu shot I got made me feel worse than I ever have felt!

Reply
13
Jackie M. Kuenzi
3d ago

Had never had a flu shot - at 57 I was pressured by my employer so got one - within one week my immune system was spiraling out of control- every medical professional denied any connection- guess a perfectly healthy person’s immune system can simply go haywire for no reason 🤔 two years of spiraling symptoms- job loss - diagnosed with seronegative systemic autoimmune disorder- haven’t had a well day since 👿

Reply
3
Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Everyone, at some point, has forgotten where they placed their keys or why they walked into a room, so how do you know when it may be something more serious?. Well, The Colorado Chapter Alzheimer's Association Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Jim Herlihy, spoke with "Tuned In to NoCo" about the10 warning signs to look for when someone may be suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and how you can learn more at their upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) happening July 31 - August 4.
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Study shows people with a high omega-3 DHA level in their blood are at 49% lower risk of Alzheimer's

New research published today in Nutrients shows that people with a higher blood DHA level are 49% less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease vs. those with lower levels, according to the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI). The study, led by Aleix Sala-Vila, Ph.D., suggested that providing extra dietary omega-3 DHA, especially for those carrying the ApoE4 gene (which approximately doubles an individual's susceptibility to develop AD) might slow the development of the disease. Such a cost-effective, low-risk dietary intervention like this could potentially save billions in health care costs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Alzheimer#Flu Shot#Daily Kos#Hospital#Senior Health
Medical News Today

Why do more women get Alzheimer's disease?

New research has shown the MGMT gene may be associated with a higher risk of AD in two different populations, particularly in women without APOE ε4. The study found that the expression of MGMT contributes to the development of toxic proteins associated with Alzheimer’s, especially in women. According...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Non-Marijuana Plants That Contain Cannabinoids

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.
AMAZON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Does shingles increase a person's risk of dementia?

Shingles, a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, results in a painful blistering rash along one side of the body or face from nerve inflammation. There has been scientific speculation that such inflammation may increase a person's risk of dementia. However, a new study has found that shingles is not associated with an increased risk of dementia. The study is published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds

Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dementia: Blood levels could point to early loss of neuronal connections

Researchers from DZNE and Ulm University Hospital have identified a protein in the blood that may indicate the degradation of neural connections years before the onset of dementia symptoms. If these findings are confirmed, recording this protein called "beta-synuclein" could contribute to the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and possibly also help to assess nerve damage resulting from stroke or traumatic brain injury.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Many pain medications can be used for spine-related pain in older adults

Spine-related pain is increasingly common in older adults. While medications play an important role in pain management, their use has limitations in geriatric patients due to reduced liver and kidney function, comorbid medical problems and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions). Now a new review...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The Early Signs of Dementia

Dementia is a permanent decline in memory and thinking abilities. There are many different neurological disorders that cause dementia. The most common and well recognized is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is usually gradual and progressive, causing problems with executive function, which can include memory and self-care skills. This article describes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy