The fintech world was taken by storm with the development of cryptocurrency and its rapid uptake by the modern-day tech-savvy consumer. That being said, it recently hit a wall, with the sudden crypto price crash, wiping more than $1.5trillion worth of value (June, 2022) from the combined crypto market, as various prices of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNP, Solana and more rapidly lost their value. This was a result of numerous occurrences including the change in policy by the Federal Reserve, the economic fallout stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, and supply chain issues. With this sudden downturn, many wonder if crypto will bounce back, and if bouncing back is even a good thing.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO