As amyloid-targeting therapies for Alzheimer’s fail, where might success lie? (NYSE:LLY)

Emerging evidence has linked Alzheimer's disease (AD) onset with musculoskeletal aging via a muscle-brain crosstalk mediated by dysregulation of the mitochondrial microenvironment. This study investigated gene expression profiles from skeletal muscle tissues of older healthy adults to identify potential gene biomarkers whose dysregulated expression and protein interactome were involved in AD. Screening of the literature resulted in 12 relevant microarray datasets (GSE25941, GSE28392, GSE28422, GSE47881, GSE47969, GSE59880) in musculoskeletal aging and (GSE4757, GSE5281, GSE16759, GSE28146, GSE48350, GSE84422) in AD. Retrieved differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were used to construct two unique protein"“protein interaction networks and clustering gene modules were identified. Overlapping module DEGs in the musculoskeletal aging and AD networks were ranked based on 11 topological algorithms and the five highest-ranked ones were considered as hub genes. The analysis revealed that the dysregulated expression of the mitochondrial microenvironment genes, NDUFAB1, UQCRC1, UQCRFS1, NDUFS3, and MRPL15, overlapped between both musculoskeletal aging and AD networks. Thus, these genes may have a potential role as markers of AD occurrence in musculoskeletal aging. Human studies are warranted to evaluate the functional role and prognostic value of these genes in aging populations with sarcopenia and AD.
