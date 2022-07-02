ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Officer-Involved Shooting - 5600 Block of Gilgunn Way

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a summary of the events known to us at this time. The investigation into this incident is in the preliminary stages, and details may change as information becomes available. On July 2, 2022, shortly before 12:15 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to a residence in...

Homicide Investigation - 1500 Block of L Street

On July 4, 2022 around 1:51 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of L Street after receiving multiple reports that a shooting occurred as people were leaving a nightclub. When officers arrived, they located multiple gunshot victims at the scene. In total, five adult male victims were located and treated at area hospitals. One victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the other four were last reported to be in stable condition.
1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Stockton Shooting; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building. At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento police have identified a victim in a deadly downtown shooting Monday. The person who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, police said. Four others were wounded in the shooting. Grimes was a 31-year-old former football star from Inderkum High School and...
Folsom Boulevard closed in both directions due to serious accident

The Folsom Police Department has issued an advisory as of 9:13 p.m. Monday for motorists to avoid Folsom Boulevard where it intersects with US50 as units and investigators work the scene of a serious traffic collision. Folsom Police advises that Folsom Boulevard is closed to traffic in both directions from...
Family mourns Greg Najee Grimes after downtown Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who was killed in anearly morning shooting in downtown Sacramento on Monday was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Najee Grimes. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near a nightclub in the area of 15th and L streets, Sacramento police said. Four other men were injured...
Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

VALLEJO, Calif. - The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died. Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems. ALSO: Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen. Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she...
Garbage Truck Overturns In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A garbage truck has overturned in West Sacramento near Sutter Health Park on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Tower Bridge Gateway. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the garbage truck ended up on its side. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.  
Fire Damages Commercial Structure In Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A fire damaged a commercial structure in Arden-Arcade on Sunday. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews arrived at the building on the corner of Watt Avenue and Cody Way and attacked the fire, then searched for victims. The building, which suffered heavy fire damage, is known to be occupied by homeless people and has also had several fires burn there, the district says. The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Metro Fire is working a commercial structure fire in Arden Arcade. Crews arrived to heavy fire, initiated fire attack and completed a search for victims. The building is known to be occupied by homeless persons, and has burned several times in the recent past. pic.twitter.com/NDBn1CBhse — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 4, 2022  
Sheriff’s office: Man confesses to child molestation, ends 17-month investigation

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-month child molestation investigation came to end this week when a 43-year-old man confessed to deputies, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.  Andrew Close, of Stockton, was arrested Wednesday after 11 a.m. after confessing to detectives of molesting three separate victims, the sheriff’s office said. Close was […]
Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
