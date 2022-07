Public Safety Officials Encourage Residents to Sign Up For Local Emergency Notifications To Be Better Prepared for an Emergency. Noble County Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (EMA&HS) along with the other public safety officials in Noble County are excited to announce that Noble Alerts is now available to all residents effective July1, 2022. Noble Alerts is a free service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities. Noble Alerts keeps residents and travelers informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies. Noble Alerts is powered by Rave Mobile Safety. This project has been in development for over a year and EM Specialist Erica Rossiter and Intern Syndney Yonally have finally made it ready for launch.

NOBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO