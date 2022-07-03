ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Suspect dead after Texas fatal shooting

By Jessie DiMartino
ABC News
 2 days ago

Two people were shot and killed and four others injured, including three police officers, Saturday night in Haltom City, Texas, police said.

Sgt. Rick Alexander of Haltom City police said during a briefing that the three officers did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, as one officer was hit in the right arm, finger and leg, a second male officer was hit in both legs and a third officer was hit in the upper thigh.

At a press conference on Sunday, Alexander identified the three injured cops as Cpl. Zach Tabler, and officers Tim Barton and Jose Avila.

An elderly female had called 911 and police arrived at the residence, where officers returned fire during the incident, Alexander said. The elderly female sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A woman was found dead in the home and a man was found dead outside, Alexander said.

Officers said the elderly female's call was crucial because they entered a situation where the gunman ambushed them.

"If they wouldn't have been prepared, this situation could have turned out a lot worse," Haltom City Police Chief Cody Phillips said. "There could have been several officers deceased over not being able to respond correctly."

Alexander identified the suspected gunman as 28-year-old Edward Freyman. Police said they returned fire, forcing the suspect to flee. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Freyman had a military style rifle and a handgun near him, according to the Haltom City Police Department.

The relationship between the victims and the shooter is not yet known, but officers confirmed that the three people -- the two deceased and the suspected shooter -- knew each another.

"The main concern is getting the scene secure, trying to get to our officers, be able to get them out of harm's way while also trying to keep containment on the suspect," Alexander said, WFAA reported .

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.

ABC News' Izzy Alvarez and Teddy Grant contributed to this report.

Comments / 40

OneAverageWhiteGuy
2d ago

But, I thought it was only the gun free zones that people are injured and killed in by guns. How could this then have happened?

Reply(5)
8
Outlander WOLFE
2d ago

The blood that's being shed in the US is the result of gang land violence and no fear of the crime courts in handing out punishment to fit the crime. It is being controlled by a group of people whose only guideline is to keep things happening daily and not allow balance to be reached.

Reply
3
MysteriousGemini8
2d ago

America needs to fast and prayer. it's a demonic spirit hanging over our country. the blood that's being shed is of the devil

Reply(3)
4
 

