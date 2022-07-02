ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Protesters rally again in BG to fight for return of reproductive rights

bgindependentmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Reinagel came armed with a megaphone, a sign and her story Friday afternoon as she and her family stood with others in Bowling Green protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Reinagel, of Bowling Green, had an abortion when she was young. As...

bgindependentmedia.org

bgindependentmedia.org

Free community meal this Friday at First Christian Church in BG

First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday, July 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. As part of FCC’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. Last...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

James Elsea

James Elsea, 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away June 29, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street/P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police investigating break-in at vape shop

Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a break-in at a vape shop in the 1000 block of North Main Street. Police received an alarm call about Wild Bill’s Tobacco being broken into on Saturday at 3:23 a.m. BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff said similar break-ins at vape stores were reported this past weekend in Toledo and Maumee.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Jewish Foundation presenting film festival in Sylvania

From JEWISH FEDERATION AND FOUNDATION OF GREATER TOLEDO. From nostalgic and often hilarious reminiscences on Automat restaurants and gefilte fish to a documentary journey into the making of a beloved film with one of its stars in attendance, the 8th Toledo Jewish Film Festival’s lineup of films has something for every viewer to enjoy.
SYLVANIA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Toledo troupes band together to present summer shows: ‘Ben Hur’ & ‘Rocket Man’￼

Actors Collaborative Toledo and The Village Players Theatre collaborate to present a duo of area premieres in July on The Village Players stage. “Ben Hur” by Patrick Barlow will be performed on July 22-24 and “Rocket Man” by Steven Dietz will be performed on July 29-31. “Ben Hur” is based on one of the timeless stories of one of the best-selling books of the nineteenth century, this stage adaptation comically condenses the epic tale so that it can be told by just four actors. Directed by Irina Zaurov and featuring Lane Hakel, Eric Huffman, Joshua Keidan, and Aimee Reid. The story follows an amateur theatre troupe as they produce the massive tale of the fictional Jewish prince and merchant Judah Ben-Hur. Complete with chariot race, sea battle, and stage combat, Patrick Barlow weaves his compressed style popularized by “The 39 Steps” into one of the largest stories ever told.
TOLEDO, OH

