Protesters rally again in BG to fight for return of reproductive rights

Actors Collaborative Toledo and The Village Players Theatre collaborate to present a duo of area premieres in July on The Village Players stage. “Ben Hur” by Patrick Barlow will be performed on July 22-24 and “Rocket Man” by Steven Dietz will be performed on July 29-31. “Ben Hur” is based on one of the timeless stories of one of the best-selling books of the nineteenth century, this stage adaptation comically condenses the epic tale so that it can be told by just four actors. Directed by Irina Zaurov and featuring Lane Hakel, Eric Huffman, Joshua Keidan, and Aimee Reid. The story follows an amateur theatre troupe as they produce the massive tale of the fictional Jewish prince and merchant Judah Ben-Hur. Complete with chariot race, sea battle, and stage combat, Patrick Barlow weaves his compressed style popularized by “The 39 Steps” into one of the largest stories ever told.

