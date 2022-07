All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Since 1985 one of the nation’s most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations has been held in Addison. Each year approximately 500,000 guests from across the country converge on this small town to view the Addison Airport Airshow, followed by a spectacular fireworks display. Whether enjoyed from a restaurant watch party, hotel balcony, or the festival in Addison Circle Park, attendees are sure to be immersed in patriotic revelry.

