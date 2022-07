All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Castle Hills' annual July 4th Freedom Festival is a community tradition for more than 20 years. The event will feature activities such as bounce houses, carnival games, music, and more. Concessions will be available for purchase from several Village Shops’ restaurants and several food trucks. The highlight of the evening, a fireworks show, will start at dusk.

