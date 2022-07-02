ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Top 10 hotels in Rosemont, United States

By Russell Mellin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the best hotels in Rosemont, Illinois including Best Western At O'Hare, Hampton Inn & Suites Rosemont Chicago O'Hare, Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago, The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O'Hare Airport - Rosemont, Hyatt Place Chicago/O'Hare Airport, Embassy Suites...

WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook and DuPage Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillside, or over Westchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. ____________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
The 10 best hotels in Tinley Park, United States

Discover the best hotels in Tinley Park, Illinois including Hampton Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Chicago Tinley Park, Hilton Garden Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, Sleep Inn Tinley Park I-80 Near Amphitheatre-Convention Center, WoodSpring Suites Chicago Tinley Park, Hampton Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Tinley Park, IL, Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Tinley Park, Wingate by Wyndham Tinley Park, Comfort Inn & Suites Tinley Park IL.
TINLEY PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Flood Advisory N-Central and NE IL until 5:30AM…

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Cook, Kane, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 530 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1128 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continuing to develop over the same areas. Widespread areas have received at least 1 inch of rain with isolated locations up to 2 inches. - Additional thunderstorms may produce up to 2 inches of rainfall in some areas. Additional rain may worsen flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Rockford, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling and Park Ridge.
CHICAGO, IL
Rosemont, IL
Chicago, IL
Rosemont, IL
Illinois Lifestyle
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broader our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a broad spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Many families are spending the Fourth of July weekend frustrated, as more than 2,500 flights have been delayed or cancelled. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has had about 160 delays and a couple dozen cancellations so far, according to FlightAware. Things were a bit better at Midway International Airport, where more than […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
NBC News

Highland Park, Illinois, had an antisemitic incident earlier this year

The community of Highland Park, Illinois, had a recent incident of antisemitic hate speech. In April, police said flyers appeared in the area and surrounding communities on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, NBC Chicago reported at the time. Highland Park police pledged to work with other suburban police departments and the FBI to investigate, according to NBC Chicago.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN Radio

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

BREAKING UPDATE: Robert “Bobby” Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. “These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. Rinehart said dozens of more charges are expected soon, including aggravated battery and charges around victims’ physical and […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks

Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
thingstodopost.org

The best available hotels & places to stay near Chesterton

Discover the best hotels in Chesterton, Indiana including Best Western Indian Oak, Hilton Garden Inn Chesterton, Best Western Indian Oak, Quality Inn Chesterton Near Indiana Dunes National Park I-94, WaterBird Lakeside Inn, FairBridge Inn Express Chesterton, Hilton Garden Inn Chesterton. 1. Best Western Indian Oak. 558 Indian Boundary Rd, Chesterton,...
CHESTERTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL

