Come celebrate the grand opening of Sephora at Kohl’s Parma!. Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. There, Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors will offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones will serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.

PARMA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO