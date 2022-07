CLEVELAND (June 28, 2022) – Orlando Baking Co., a leading Northeast Ohio bakery that balances Old-World style with New-World innovation, today announced that its “Great American Sandwich Search” contest will kick off Mon., July 4. The contest, which runs through Fri., Sept. 30, gives loyal Orlando Baking Co. fans and all residents of Northeast Ohio an opportunity to share their favorite ways to enjoy Orlando products.

