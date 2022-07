WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fireworks were out of hand shortly after dark Monday, sending fire crews hopping countywide. It wasn’t immediately clear if Weber County’s Fourth of July night was symptomatic of the whole state, but by 11 p.m. emergency dispatchers said they had counted 14 different fire agencies called out across the county. By 11:15 p.m. things had calmed to the point that only six grass fires were still going, officials said, after about a dozen or more were reported underway since 9:30 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO