ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

ART: Shrek The Musical

visitbudatx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome to a live theater performance under the stars of Shrek the Musical as performed by...

www.visitbudatx.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Hallmark Channel's 2022 Christmas in July Slate Features 3 All-New Movies

Thanks to the Hallmark Channel, Christmas has come a bit earlier this year!. On Wednesday, Crown Media Family Networks announced its annual "Christmas in July" programming event is returning to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The weeklong event, running June 24–July 30, will air holiday-themed movies around the clock. For...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Tom Hanks Isn’t Happy With One Of His Most Popular Films

Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. Like every actor, he has some truly great films and a few flops. However, there is one film that did really well in theaters that Tom recently trashed. Tom starred in The Da Vinci Code in 2006, which was based on the best-selling series by Dan Brown.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

A ‘Looney Tunes’ Musical Is on The Way

Fans of the iconic Looney Tunes are rejoicing today and for good reason. It seems that Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and HBO Max are all coming together to put out a musical. They've assembled a dream team to compose the music and write the script, including Tom Kitt and Ariel Dumas. The film is meant to resemble a Broadway musical, but in a familiar animated form that the whole family can enjoy. Fans may already have the 2020 reboot to enjoy, but it's been met with a lot of fanfare. Maybe that was the cue to get the musical going.
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Most Entertaining Movies To Watch On The 4th of July

The 4th of July holiday weekend is well known for summer festivities, including going to the pool, parties, grilling, and of course, fireworks. Many people also turn to the movies to celebrate the holiday, and there are plenty to choose from, from fun summer flicks to more sobering historical-based films that showcase moments and the patriotic themes of our country’s history.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrek The Musical#Art#Live Performance#Texas Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater
POPSUGAR

Guy Ritchie Is Officially Set to Direct Disney's Live-Action "Hercules" Movie

Disney's live-action "Hercules" is one step closer to becoming a reality. Two years after Disney announced the live-action adaptation of the 1997 animated classic, Guy Ritchie has been confirmed as the film's director, as reported by Deadline. Ritchie previously directed the live-action remake of "Aladdin," which grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hocus Pocus 2 has apparently recast an original character

Hocus Pocus 2 reportedly does not bring back Jason Marsden as Thackery Binx. As fans of 1993's cult witchy comedy will recall, 17th-century kid Binx was cursed by the Sanderson sisters to live out the rest of his days as a black cat, with NCIS star Sean Murray playing him in human form and Marsden voicing him in cat form.
MOVIES
The Daily South

The Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer is Here!

Mind your children, because the Sanderson sisters are coming back and they are hungrier than ever. On Tuesday, Disney gave us the first glimpse of Hocus Pocus 2 with a brand new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy. "Yes, Salem, we're back!" warns Winifred, showing...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
EW.com

Beauty and the Beast is getting a 30th anniversary blended live-action animation special

ABC and Disney want audiences to be their guest for the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast. On Tuesday, the network announced that they will present Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Dec. 15 on ABC. The two-hour special will feature a blend of animated and live-action sequences, paying tribute to the beloved film and its legacy by combining the film itself with new musical performances.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

“Minions” Breaks July 4th Opening Record for Animated Films, Universal Pictures Takes 3 of Top 5 for Weekend

“Minions” is not about gatherings for prayer of 13 bar mitzvahed men. That’s “Minyans,” coming this winter at Sundance. “Minions” (subtitled “The Rise of Gru,” which is not a leavened bread) is the Universal Pictures animated film, sixth in its series, which just broke the 3 day July 4th weekend box office record for animated films. Total take (including the 4th): $128 million. As I noted yesterday, that’s more than Pixar’s “Lightyear” has made in three weeks.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Muppets Reveals Brand-New Logo

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights! The Muppets have been an important pop culture staple for decades and, thankfully, they're still thriving. We've seen a lot of new content from the lovable crew since the debut of Disney+ ranging from the Muppets Now series to Muppets Haunted Mansion. The Muppets have some new projects in the works, including The Muppets Mayhem, a new show that's set to follow Doctor Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. The Muppets also debuted a new logo on social media today.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy