ART: Shrek The Musical

Fans of the iconic Looney Tunes are rejoicing today and for good reason. It seems that Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and HBO Max are all coming together to put out a musical. They've assembled a dream team to compose the music and write the script, including Tom Kitt and Ariel Dumas. The film is meant to resemble a Broadway musical, but in a familiar animated form that the whole family can enjoy. Fans may already have the 2020 reboot to enjoy, but it's been met with a lot of fanfare. Maybe that was the cue to get the musical going.

