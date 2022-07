The Chippewa Lake Lions Club takes place on July 4, 2022 at 1 pm. The "Lions Jungle Fun" theme may spark some wild ideas. Join the fun!. The parade will begin at Gloria Glens Town Hall and end at Lions Club Park in Chippewa. Visit the Lions Club website: www.chippewalakelions.com.

CHIPPEWA LAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO