Garland, Cavaliers Agree to 5-year, $193 Million Extension

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
With Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, it is time to look at the best hypothetical trade package that every other team in the league could offer for one of the greatest scorers of all-time.
Comments / 0