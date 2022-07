KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former employees of Goldrush Stables said they asked the owner to fire David Allen Whaley back in May, after they caught him on video whipping a horse several times in less than a minute. The video was only recently released, but, according to Kaylee Guinn, she said the video was from May.

