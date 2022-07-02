ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Groups react to visiting Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo for first time

By ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Chariton Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose interviewed Tuesday include: Kyle Townsend and...

www.charitonleader.com

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Museum Gets Roasted On Late Night Show

A museum in Cedar Rapids is getting national attention after being mentioned on a popular talk show last month. In late June, the African American Museum of Iowa announced a major construction project that will close the facility for a year, as reported by the Gazette. This $5 million renovation...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Waterloo

Waterloo

Groups react to visiting Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo for first time. Those interviewed Tuesday include: Kyle Townsend and Robin Morris from Dubuque; Connor and G…
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent a message to parents and staff regarding a security incident that occurred over the weekend. The school says that the security threat has caused district activities, minus high school baseball and softball games, to close over the week while the incident is addressed and resolved. Regularly scheduled activities are expected to resume on July 11th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 4th, 2022

Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival. Show You Care: Cedar Rapids teen writes letters to help fellow LGBTQ+ youth. Updated: 11...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night. The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KIMT

2 teens rescued after going missing while kayaking in NE Iowa

WINNEHSIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two teens were rescued and one suffered minor injuries following a report of two people going missing on the Upper Iowa River. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 10:50 p.m. on July 2. “The missing kayakers were teenagers that had been...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Black Hawk County crash injures driver

People celebrating the 4th of July holiday will have to dig deeper into their wallets. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked to campers who decided to stay local. A shooting in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon sent a juvenile male to the hospital. 'Show N' Shine' car show raises money for hospice.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 1110. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Lifestyle
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

1 adult, 2 children injured in NE Iowa train vs. truck crash

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) – Three people, two of them children, were hospitalized after a truck vs. train accident Sunday afternoon in Parkersburg. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at 2nd Street and the railroad crossing. Aleshia Meeks, 28, was driving a pickup truck at the crossing and didn't yield to the Canadian National train headed west on the tracks and was hit.
PARKERSBURG, IA
KCJJ

Wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art allegedly uses ID of barred driver with ear gauges, neck tattoos in attempt to avoid arrest at hands of Johnson County deputies

Johnson County deputies say a wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art tried to avoid arrest by giving them the ID of a barred driver who has ear gauges and a neck tattoo. The incident began when deputies pulled over a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am for an equipment violation near the intersection of Sand Road and 560th Street, north of River Junction, just before 3:30 Saturday morning. The driver gave a name that came back as being barred from driving. The man was arrested for Driving While Barred and not having proof of insurance.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

