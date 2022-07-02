ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Colleen Marie Leary, loved her family

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleen Marie Leary, 51, of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. Colleen was born in Dorchester, Mass., to Frank Leary and Maureen (Harden) Leary. She was fun, witty, intelligent and had a great sense...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

Cape Gazette

Patricia Henry, enjoyed quilting, volunteering

Patricia (Kearns) Henry, 92, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Born Aug. 15, 1929, Pat grew up with her beloved younger sister, Jean, in Fall River, Mass. She attended University of Massachusetts Amherst, majoring in food science, one of only two women in her departmental class. After finishing her degree, Pat went on to work in labs in New York, Detroit and Wilmington. She was a real pioneer in STEM.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

William G. Hopkins Sr., Hudson Management retiree

William “Bill” G. Hopkins Sr., 89, of Milton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Delaware Hospice. Bill was born in Milton, son of the late George E. Hopkins Sr. and Ruth (Porter) Hopkins. He grew up working on the family farm alongside his...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Trinity Faith Christian Center celebrates Fourth of July

The Trinity Faith Christian Center held its annual Fourth of July celebration and car show July 2 on New Road in Lewes. Music, free food, kids’ games and a cool classic car show brought crowds out to celebrate the holiday. Multi-cultural and multi-denominational attendees have enjoyed 26 years of...
Cape Gazette

Peninsula Gallery spotlights Meg Nottingham Walsh during July

The Peninsula Gallery has announced Meg Nottingham Walsh as its featured artist for July. Known for landscapes drenched in light and color, Walsh has garnered numerous awards at juried exhibitions and national plein air competitions. Though realistic in nature, her paintings have strong abstract elements characterized by simplified shapes, limited values and glowing color.
LEWES, DE
Georgetown, DE
Georgetown, DE
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

‘All the Dirty Secrets’ author to sign books Aug. 4

Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach will host author Aggie Blum Thompson from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, signing copies of her second novel, “All the Dirty Secrets.”. The thriller delves behind the scenes into the lives of Washington, D.C. elites. One warm summer night 25 years ago,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

On July 4, Milton becomes Mayberry

On a hot summer day, Milton decided to take a trip to the past with an afternoon of family fun at the annual Bring Mayberry Back to Milton event July 4. A celebration of old-school town fairs, the event is geared toward kids, with a selection of old-fashioned games like ball toss, spin the wheel and rubber duck matching. A dunk tank is also set up, where throwers can attempt to dunk members of the Milton Fire Department. The afternoon also featured a patriotic bike parade, where kids ride bikes from Irish Eyes into Memorial Park.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Jeanne Locklair gallery opening set July 10 in Harbeson

Jeanne Locklair will host her first public gallery opening from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 10, for her studio at 18924 Harbeson Road, Harbeson. Born in New York City, Locklair loved art from childhood when she designed clothes for her dolls, wrote poetry and drew pictures. In high school, her works were featured in annual art shows, often winning certificates of merit and special attention. After high school, she was discovered and represented by The Youth Fashion Guild in New York for her ability to work with color and a variety of media.
HARBESON, DE
Cape Gazette

Kickboxing and journaling for teens event set July 12

At its most recent event, Mental Health Alternatives hosted a group of teens June 15 on Lewes Beach. Attendees learned how mindfulness, focusing on present-moment awareness, can help them handle the stress and anxiety of life with a bit more ease. They practiced breath work and made their own glitter jars to represent the mind during both calm and agitated states.
LEWES, DE
Justin Bennett
Cape Gazette

Garden gallery to feature Meghan McCalley beach art July 7-31

The Little Garden Gallery team at Inland Bays Garden Center, 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, will feature the work of local artisan Meghan McCalley Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 31. McCalley’s creations are crafted from new or repurposed wood in her Milton workshop. Items are cut out with a...
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade tradition continues in Lewes

In 1968, Lewes friends Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley gathered a few people together for an impromptu July 4 parade. It didn’t take long for the Doo-Dah Parade to become a unique tradition. Family and friends of the founders continue to carry on by spreading word about the parade and taking part in it. This year’s parade was held in memory of the founders and many others who have supported the parade over the years.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

It’s all fun and games in downtown Lewes

Just when it looked like the Fourth of July Old-Fashioned Children’s Games in Lewes were about to be canceled, Ron Krajewski, a Lewes State Farm Insurance agent, stepped in to be chairman of the event. He knows a little something about children and fun and games; he and his wife Kate have four daughters.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe auxiliary’s $125K donation shows community support

The Beebe Medical Auxiliary recently donated $125,000 to Beebe Medical Foundation to fund the new Siemens Sequoia Ultrasound Machine at Beebe’s new Specialty Surgical Hospital at the Rehoboth Health Campus. As the foundation president, I am very grateful for the auxiliary. It is the oldest fundraising arm of Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
#The Grateful Dead
Cape Gazette

Aerial look at Rehoboth in 1932

Now that we’ve reached the peak tourist season in the Cape Region, let’s take a look at Rehoboth Beach 90 years ago. This photograph was made by J. Victor Dallin Aug. 9, 1932. It’s one of many of the East Coast in the Hagley Museum’s collection. A few notable observations include the railroad turning off Rehoboth Avenue and cutting across Wilmington, Delaware and Brooklyn avenues; Funland’s predecessor Playland, including a nice-sized ferris wheel; the Carlton Hotel, looking pretty similar to today; and the lack of any development north of the Henlopen Hotel, including all of North Shores and Ocean Drive out to Gordons Pond. The sand-covered street nearest the camera appears to be New Castle Street.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Mill Pond Garden celebrates heat-loving flowers July 10

Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 10, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets are available at millpondgarden.com. When summer heat finally arrives in the Cape Region around July 4, the crape myrtles, perennials, lilies, waterlilies, and hibiscus all break into bloom for an abundant display of flowers, joining the hydrangeas blooming since late June. A visit to see the displays is a pleasure, and also a guide to local gardeners and those new to the area on what plants do well in this region. Visitors may also see hummingbirds, butterflies, pollinators, turtles, frogs, koi, shubunkin fish, garden birds and water birds.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 7/5/22

The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has canceled its regularly scheduled July meeting due to a lack of agenda items, according to a notice from the city. For more information, contact the city at 302-227-6181 or information@cityofrehoboth.com. Henlopen Acres meeting set July 8. The quarterly Henlopen Acres commissioner meeting is set...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Blue Jean Ball returns Sept. 23 to benefit Autism Delaware

Autism Delaware is bringing back its annual Blue Jean Ball, one of the most popular events of Sussex County’s social scene. After a two-year hiatus necessitated by COVID restrictions, the event is set for 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The fundraiser...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Firecracker 5K race fast like a collie in a ThunderShirt

A total of 254 Firecracker 5K runners were off like a collie in a ThunderShirt July 2 at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach. The pack was furiously fast at the front, breaking from the peloton at the first bend in the road. The top four runners broke 17 minutes, while...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community thanked for support of West Rehoboth Legacy Project

On behalf of West Side New Beginnings Inc. and Developing Artist Collaboration, we would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the West Rehoboth Legacy Project public mural unveiling June 20. It was a public dedication and presentation by our West Rehoboth Legacy community partners, presented by DAC in unity with West Side New Beginnings Inc. and the community of West Rehoboth. The mural features a largely unknown historical narrative of the iconic community of color, West Rehoboth, created by renowned and homegrown mural artist Terrance Vann. The content of the mural has been derived from oral histories of descendants of many area families from West Rehoboth as well as personal accounts from the West Rehoboth Legacy Partners Committee comprising Brenda Milbourne, Diaz Bonville, Waynne Paskins, Lucille Hood, Clyde Vann and led by our project historian Antoine Vann.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes to welcome America in Bloom judges July 12-13

Judges from the America in Bloom program will visit Lewes Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13, to assess its entry in the national awards program. Lewes in Bloom is spearheading the effort, with businesses and community members are providing support citywide. Judges will be given a tour of the...
LEWES, DE

