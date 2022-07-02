Colleen Marie Leary, loved her family

Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 10, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets are available at millpondgarden.com. When summer heat finally arrives in the Cape Region around July 4, the crape myrtles, perennials, lilies, waterlilies, and hibiscus all break into bloom for an abundant display of flowers, joining the hydrangeas blooming since late June. A visit to see the displays is a pleasure, and also a guide to local gardeners and those new to the area on what plants do well in this region. Visitors may also see hummingbirds, butterflies, pollinators, turtles, frogs, koi, shubunkin fish, garden birds and water birds.

