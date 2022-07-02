ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton Foundation Whistleblower Nate Cain Reveals All on Sat. Night Livestream

rumble.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Cain bravely blew the whistle on Hillary Clinton and her foundation while working as a contractor for the FBI. Tonight he returns to discuss it in detail…. ULTRA MAGA...

rumble.com

Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Dave Rubin suspended from Twitter for tweeting about Jordan Peterson's Twitter suspension, asks Musk for help

Conservative pundit Dave Rubin revealed that he has been suspended from Twitter for merely tweeting news about famed Canadian psychology professor and philosopher Jordan Peterson’s own suspension from Twitter. On Tuesday, Rubin provided a statement on other social media platforms revealing his suspension and asking potential Twitter owner Elon...
INTERNET
The Independent

Robert Crimo: Everything we know about person of interest in Highland Park parade shooting

Officials have charged 21-year-old Robert E Crimo with seven counts of first-degree murder after a mass shooting that left at least seven people dead and 36 injured during a 4 July parade in Illinois.Mr Crimo was taken into custody after a brief chase near Lake Forest, a city north of Chicago, about six miles from the site of the massacre a few hours after shots were fired from a high-powered rifle at a crowd enjoying the holiday.The shooter appeared to have taken up a sniper position on a rooftop before opening fire and triggering scenes of chaos as people...
CHICAGO, IL
cryptopotato.com

DOJ Indicts 6 People in 4 Crypto Scams Including Baller Ape NFT Rug-Pull

A global Ponzi scheme, an ICO, and an Investment fund — together worth nearly $130 million — featured in the indictment brought by US Justice Department. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted 6 people in 4 different cases of cryptocurrency frauds, including Baller Ape NFT rug-pull, worth nearly $130 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
coingeek.com

DoJ files charges vs Baller Ape Club creator and 5 others following NFT rug pull

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced criminal charges against six defendants in four separate cases of digital currency-related fraud. The cases include a non-fungible token (NFT) rug pull, a fraudulent investment fund, an unregistered digital currency security Ponzi scheme, and a fraudulent ICO. Per the DOJ’s press release, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

