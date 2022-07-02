LIVE Josh Barnett & David Jose as we Talk AZ, CRT, American Patriots and Issues We Are Facing

Nate Diaz is once again up to mischief, and this time backstage at UFC 276. A video of the UFC welterweight slapping a reporter has quickly gone viral on social media. The reporter, who was covering UFC 276 for the Full Send podcast, started interviewing Diaz just before the main card got underway, asking him whether he was rooting for Sean O’Malley.
Alex Pereira’s left hook once knocked out Israel Adesanya, and it helped finish Sean Strickland at UFC 276. Former GLORY champ Pereira took one step closer to a title shot against his two-time kickboxing foe, stopping Strickland cold with a left hook and a right hand at the 2:36 mark of the opening frame.
Live from the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll react to a huge night at UFC 276. The guys discuss:. Another successful middleweight title defense for Israel Adesanya, and how the Jan Blachowicz loss changed him (3:36) Alex Pereira’s knockout of Sean...
– As previously reported, UpUpDownDown held a WWE 2K22 Championship Tournament yesterday ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Seth Rollins ultimately won the tournament. – A new WWE Now video recapped last night’s Money in the Bank show:. – WWE released a video of the community service...
Watch Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 276, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier took place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC middleweights contenders Sean Strickland (25-4) vs. Alex Pereira (6-1) collided in a No. 1 contender bout on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Brian Pillman Jr. has an idea for an AEW and WWE crossover show, and shared it on social media. As was noted earlier, Tony Khan was asked about the idea of such a show during a recent interview with The Masked Man Show and said, “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that kind of thing… It’s not crazy, but it’s a bold prediction, sir.” Pillman retweeted an article about those comments and shared his idea for such a match.
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on July 3 from Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Tucson, AZ (7/3) - The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) def. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) -...
Much has been made of MJF's contract status, and we got a look at how he's handled this in the past. When asking those in MLW about the contract he'd signed before coming to Major League Wrestling, it was confirmed he was among the first deals that were signed to the company years ago. As the deal progressed, MJF had felt like he outperformed his Major League Wrestling contract and went directly to Court Bauer to make his case and renegotiate.
After 11 years in the UFC, and following a second-round submission loss to Jim Miller, his sixth defeat in a row, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone announced his retirement in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 276. Cerrone leaves the sport with the second-most finishes...
First, they battled over who in the household would have to do the dishes for the rest of their lives at the WrestleCon Supershow this past WrestleMania weekend. Now, married couple Johnny *Insert Name Here*, aka John Morrison, and Taya Valkyrie will collide yet again, only this time it will be for Lucha Libre AAA.
AEW President Tony Khan has emphatically refuted a claim that AEW sells bootleg jackets with an NFL logo. As seen below, journalist Alfred Konuwa jokingly made the claim while comparing photos of WWE executives attending UFC 276 in Las Vegas and Khan & Jim Ross attending UFC 273 in April.
– Masked Republic has announced the launch of a new talent agency called The Lucha Libre Agency to manage bookings for select clients. The initial group of talent includes Konnan, Psychosis, Arkangel Divino & Ultimo Maldito. You can view the full press release below:. Masked Republic Launches “The Lucha Libre...
Khabib Nurmagomedov is campaigning for Islam Makhachev to face Charles Oliveira next for the vacant UFC lightweight championship, and said his longtime friend is open to traveling to Oliveira’s home country for the opportunity. Oliveira was stripped of the 155-pound title after a missing weight ahead of his first-round...
On tonight’s episode of Uncharted Territory, AC Mack made a “State of the Indies Address.” During this address, Mack unveiled the new IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships. AC Mack is currently the IWTV World Champion. He won that title in January, dethroning Alex Shelley. He has...
