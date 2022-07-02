ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE Josh Barnett & David Jose as we Talk AZ, CRT, American Patriots and Issues We Are Facing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for...

Watch: Nate Diaz Slaps Full Send Reporter Backstage At UFC 276

Nate Diaz is once again up to mischief, and this time backstage at UFC 276. A video of the UFC welterweight slapping a reporter has quickly gone viral on social media. The reporter, who was covering UFC 276 for the Full Send podcast, started interviewing Diaz just before the main card got underway, asking him whether he was rooting for Sean O’Malley.
Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights

Watch Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 276, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier took place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC middleweights contenders Sean Strickland (25-4) vs. Alex Pereira (6-1) collided in a No. 1 contender bout on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Various News: Brian Pillman Jr. Shares Idea For AEW & WWE Supershow, Matt Cardona’s New Vlog Online

Brian Pillman Jr. has an idea for an AEW and WWE crossover show, and shared it on social media. As was noted earlier, Tony Khan was asked about the idea of such a show during a recent interview with The Masked Man Show and said, “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that kind of thing… It’s not crazy, but it’s a bold prediction, sir.” Pillman retweeted an article about those comments and shared his idea for such a match.
MLW Owner Court Bauer Remembers MJF Approaching Him For Contract Renegotiations

Much has been made of MJF's contract status, and we got a look at how he's handled this in the past. When asking those in MLW about the contract he'd signed before coming to Major League Wrestling, it was confirmed he was among the first deals that were signed to the company years ago. As the deal progressed, MJF had felt like he outperformed his Major League Wrestling contract and went directly to Court Bauer to make his case and renegotiate.
Fighters react to Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone's retirement on social media

After 11 years in the UFC, and following a second-round submission loss to Jim Miller, his sixth defeat in a row, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone announced his retirement in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 276. Cerrone leaves the sport with the second-most finishes...
AAA Announces Unusually Personal Match For Taya Valkyrie

First, they battled over who in the household would have to do the dishes for the rest of their lives at the WrestleCon Supershow this past WrestleMania weekend. Now, married couple Johnny *Insert Name Here*, aka John Morrison, and Taya Valkyrie will collide yet again, only this time it will be for Lucha Libre AAA.
Tony Khan Reacts To Claims That AEW Sells Bootleg NFL Jackets

AEW President Tony Khan has emphatically refuted a claim that AEW sells bootleg jackets with an NFL logo. As seen below, journalist Alfred Konuwa jokingly made the claim while comparing photos of WWE executives attending UFC 276 in Las Vegas and Khan & Jim Ross attending UFC 273 in April.
Masked Republic Unveils The Lucha Libre Agency

– Masked Republic has announced the launch of a new talent agency called The Lucha Libre Agency to manage bookings for select clients. The initial group of talent includes Konnan, Psychosis, Arkangel Divino & Ultimo Maldito. You can view the full press release below:. Masked Republic Launches “The Lucha Libre...
Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘loves’ Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira in Brazil, predicts Makhachev will ‘finish him with Brazilian jiu-jitsu style’

Khabib Nurmagomedov is campaigning for Islam Makhachev to face Charles Oliveira next for the vacant UFC lightweight championship, and said his longtime friend is open to traveling to Oliveira’s home country for the opportunity. Oliveira was stripped of the 155-pound title after a missing weight ahead of his first-round...
