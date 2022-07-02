LIVE Josh Barnett & David Jose as we Talk AZ, CRT, American Patriots and Issues We Are Facing

Much has been made of MJF's contract status, and we got a look at how he's handled this in the past. When asking those in MLW about the contract he'd signed before coming to Major League Wrestling, it was confirmed he was among the first deals that were signed to the company years ago. As the deal progressed, MJF had felt like he outperformed his Major League Wrestling contract and went directly to Court Bauer to make his case and renegotiate.

