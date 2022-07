Josh Pate, the host of the wildly-popular Late Kick show on 247Sports, joined the Rothman & Ice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan on Friday to discuss USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten. Pate also opines on what might be next for the Big Ten, the SEC and college football in general. Dave Biddle was filling in for Anthony Rothman, and Matt Hayes was in his usual seat. You can listen to the segment here:

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO