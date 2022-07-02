ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJ6Vh_0gTQUaHM00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Celebration Baptist Church in Wichita kicked off its 4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade.

Pups were dressed to impress for the parade. There was also a photo booth, dog and human treats, and a dog obstacle course.

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

“There is a need for neighborhood activities. This is a neighborhood church, this is a church buried in the neighborhood, and so we want to be a part of this neighborhood, even though a lot live elsewhere, this is the neighborhood of the church, so you start at home and branch your way out,” said Celebration Baptist Church Children’s Coordinator, Barbara Morgan.

Morgan said the neighborhood is filled with people who walk their dogs.

Prizes were also given out for the best dressed, smallest and largest dog, youngest and oldest, and best trick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Campers enjoy hot, quiet Fourth of July weekend at Lake Afton

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - For campers Rustyn Strickland and Kaylea Christian, camping for four days straight at Lake Afton over this year's Fourth of July weekend is nothing new. “Being outside, being in the water, a tent,” Christian said. “I don't know. It's just fun.”. “It's really not...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Keeping animals safe on the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As families are spending their time outdoors, It is important to remind ourselves to keep our furry friends safe indoors. KSN News talked with the Kansas Humane Society, who say this is one of the most stressful holidays of the year for our 4-legged friends. Lucas Shaver is one of the […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
KSN News

Wichita City Council approves $1M for healthy food access

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of people in Wichita are unable to get fresh healthy food on the table with many not having quick access to a supermarket. On Tuesday, the city council approved $1 million in American Rescue Act funds to help get healthy food to those in need, but what are they doing […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Morgan
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire works blaze Monday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Baker Street for a first located on the outside of a home. Few details have been released at this time but the cause of the fire is said to be fireworks. No reports of injury or...
HUTCHINSON, KS
mcpcity.com

Water Park to close on Mondays, effective July 11

McPHERSON — Due to an ongoing shortage of available staff — specifically a lack of lifeguards — the McPherson Water Park until further notice will be closed Mondays. Available staff is working excess hours, creating a high level of fatigue and burnout. This can lead to a decline in safety at the facility, the No. 1 priority at the McPherson Water Park.
MCPHERSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Dog N Shake Revisited

One restaurant in my rotation that I try to frequent probably a few times a year is Dog N Shake. It’s one of those restaurants that’s not for everybody, but if you love it, you really love it. I’d say, it’s one of those guilty pleasures I have that’s also part nostalgia for me. We used to live by the south Hillside location, so I have many memories of frequenting them for lunches and dinners throughout my life.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Independence Day#Doggie#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Haley Reynolds

More than a month has passed since a south-central Kansas teenager was reported missing. Haley Reynolds, 17, was last seen on May 28, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. HALEY REYNOLDS. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: May 28, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height:...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ricardo Mireles

A family is concerned for a south-central Kansas man who went missing last week. Ricardo Mireles, 29, was last heard from on Thursday, June 30, in south Wichita, his sister tells KAKE News. The Wichita Police Department confirmed there is an attempt to locate Ricardo. RICARDO MIRELES. Missing from: Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy