ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Kluger, Williams team for title in Allan Invitational

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tSKf_0gTQN36r00
Spectator carts are positioned behind the 14th green at Fox Hill June 26 as David Kluger follows the flight of his approach shot. Kluger and Eric Williams wrapped up their fourth title since 2009 by halving the hole with finalists John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern.

EXETER – David Kluger and Eric Williams picked up momentum on the third and fifth greens and never slowed down in the June 26 final of the 76th annual John A. Allan Invitational at Fox Hill County Club.

Kluger and Williams went on to defeat John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern, 4 and 3, in the final round of the championship flight.

The Mulherns were up one hole with the help of Williams three-putting on 2 where he missed a six-footer.

Williams made one tough birdie putt on 3, then Kluger made another two holes later.

The first birdie erased an early deficit and helped settle Williams.

“In the beginning, I felt jittery,” he said. “ … Gradually, I just got better and better, got more confident in my swing and really made some clutch shots.”

Williams saved par after a bad second shot went over the green on 4, then Kluger put the champions in front on 5.

“The up-and-down on 4 kept that momentum going for me personally, then the putt that Dave made on 5 was ridiculous,” Williams said. “Putts like that on 3 and 5, you kind of think, ‘well maybe it is our week’.”

For the fourth time at the Allan – and the third time in the last seven years – it was.

Kluger praised the play of Williams, a Honesdale Golf Club member.

“He’s one of the best players in northeast PA,” Kluger said. “He’s always great. The magic of the Allan is something great for me because I always play better in the Allan than I do normally.

“With Eric, all I’ve got to do is supplement him a little bit. If I get off to a good start and get a couple of early birdies, you know he’s going to get more later.”

Kluger managed to do that and the partners, after earning the fourth seed during June 24 qualifying, helped each other through the grind of four match play rounds in two days.

“We worked on greens and club selection,” Kluger said. “We really partnered well.”

It all added up to an enjoyable weekend.

Standing near the 15th green after closing the match with the help of winning three out of four holes from 10 through 13, Williams pointed to the large crowd following the final foursome. He described the Allan as one of the three-day, member-guests around the northeastern Pennsylvania circuit that has maintained its tradition. Kluger said the work of grounds superintendent Ron Garrison, general manager Shane Bradley and pros Ross Brown and Victoria Petrosky was an important part of making it a special weekend at the club.

Kluger-Williams shot a 2-under-par, 69 in qualifying. Their half of the bracket got a jolt Saturday morning when 16th seeds Michael Crossin-Evan Joyce knocked out top-seeded John Mikiewicz-Tom Biscotti on the first playoff hole of the first round of match play after finishing 13 strokes higher when the defending champions were posting a 65 in qualifying.

That left the Mulherns as the highest-remaining seed in the field. They fought their way to the finals with wins in 19 and 21 holes on the first day of match play before beating 11th-seeded Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley, 2 and 1, in the semifinals.

Kluger-Williams had their toughest match in the semifinal with a 1-up victory over ninth-seeded Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin.

Full championship flight results from the four weekend rounds of match play:

First round – Michael Crossin-Evan Joyce over John Mikiewicz-Tom Biscotti, 19 holes; Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin over Michael Hannagan-Eric Weiscarger, 6 and 4; David Kluger-Eric Williams over Jamie Anzalone-Bill Musto, 5 and 3; R.J. Nemetz-Marty Behm over Robert Santarelli-Patrick Mitchell, 20 holes; John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern over Paul Keating-Matt Teasdale, 19 holes; Robert Gill-Brian Corbett over Joseph Carroll-Eric Plisko, 19 holes; Lorenzo Medico-Tyler McGarry over William Gill-Joe Weiscarger, 5 and 4; Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley over Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy, 2 and 1.

Quarterfinals – Crossin-Crossin over Crossin-Joyce, 4 and 3; Kluger-Williams over Nemetz-Behm, 2 and 1; Mulhern-Mulhern over Gill-Corbett, 21 holes; Answini-Gartley over Medico-McGarry, 2 and 1.

Semifinals – Kluger-Williams over Crossin-Crossin, 1 up; Mulhern-Mulhern over Answini-Gartley, 2 and 1.

Final – Kluger-Williams over Mulhern-Mulhern, 4 and 3.

Of the other 20 flights, 18 were made up of four teams each and decided their titles on the round-robin results of match play, each of three days against one of the other teams in the flight. One point per hole was available for 18 points in each match with teams capped at a maximum of 14 points in any one match.

The top two finishers of those flights, with their point totals:

First – Michael Brown-Anthony Bellino, 30½; Gary Peters-Josh Peters, 30.

Second – Brian Lombardo-Michael Lazevnick, 32; Mark Rowan-Alex Rowan, 28½.

Third – Thomas Gill-Mark Pianelli, 32½; Jon Melvin-Randall Marcotte, 30½.

Fourth – William Boyle-Chris Boyle, 30; Scott Gartley-Josh Gartley, 26½.

Fifth – tie Derek Zambino-Patrick Son, 28½, and Daniel Fusco-Mike Ruggere, 28½.

Sixth – Thomas Sharkey-Don Loughney, 35; Michael Valenti-Bill Briggs, 27.

Seventh – John Lasko-John Lasko Jr., 32; Thomas Crossin-Tim Crossin, 27.

Eighth – Stephen Clemente-Jeff Clemente, 34½; Robert Razvillas-Joseph Carr, 27½.

Ninth – Dante Bovani-Jimmy Charney, 32; Ken Sorick-Kenneth Sorick, 31.

10th – Sean Tracy-David Tracy, 33½; Ted Harris-Anthony Heck, 27.

11th – James Devers-P.J. Adonizio, 33; Murray Jay Miller-John Carey, 27½.

12th – Charles Manganiello-Matthew Bluhm, 28½; Thomas Melone-Peter Albano, 27.

13th – Joe Valenti-Joe Valenti Jr., 31; Mark Nobile-Mark Nobile Jr., 29½.

14th – Fred Lombardi Jr.-Fred Lombardi Sr., 36; John Carr-Ryan Carr, 26½.

15th – Joseph Bruno-David Bruno, 34½; Alan Rosen-Max Rosen, 26½.

17th – Dave Voitek Jr.-David Voitek III, 40; Timothy Yorek-Joe Tedesco, 28½.

18th – Jerry Champi-Craig Champi, 30; William Anzalone-William Anzalone Jr., 28½.

20th – Richard Kleynowski-Greg Banks, 32½; Thomas Quinnan-Andy Hornberger, 28½.

Two other flights had one team each drop out prior to the start of play Friday. Those flights switched to Stableford scoring for the three days.

The top two teams in those flights were:

16th – Joseph Stella-Dean McKernan 70; Wayne Lauer-Steve Menn, 65.

19th – Stephen Selenski-Leonard Selenski, 66; Ronald Gold-Rick Gold, 65.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

2022 GOLF CHALLENGE: Mountain Valley

For his fourth stop on the Eyewitness Sports Golf Challenge tour in 2022, A.J. Donatoni heads to Mountain Valley Golf Course in Schuylkill County. It’s a familiar stop, and this year A.J. faces off with director of golf Tyler McCole, and they’re playing the 18th hole on the Valley course, a straightaway, uphill par 4.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Little League: Mountain Top tops Nanticoke

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Maximus Bleiler led off a the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple and scored the winning on an error as Mountain Top defeated Nanticoke, 6-5, in District 16 Little League Major Baseball action Sunday. Nanticoke had tied the game...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
miltonindependent.com

GALLERY: Milton celebrates Independence Day, hundreds gather for parade

Hundreds gathered for Milton's Independence Day parade down Route 7 this morning. Beginning at Milton Middle School and ending at Bombardier Park, parade-goers clapped for various floats, collected candy from some and were sprayed with water by others. Here are the best shots of the day!
MILTON, VT
Highway 81 Revisited

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BRINGS ‘TROUBLE’ TO BRIGGS FARM

It’s been almost 25 years since Kenny Wayne Shepherd released his sophomore album, “Trouble Is…,” but the record is still reverberating. On the back of the hit single “Blue on Black,” the album rocketed the blues guitarist, just 20 at the time, into the mainstream. The Louisiana native has gone on to multiple Grammy nominations, collaborations with everyone from Buddy Guy to Stephen Stills and is a regular headliner at blues festivals all over the world — including his Saturday, July 9 event-closing set at Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, Pa. — and his current run of dates is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of that seminal album.
NESCOPECK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exeter, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Exeter, PA
WBRE

Scranton community pool closed for repairs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Scranton issued a statement regarding a community that will be close, leaving only one area left to cool down. According to the Scranton Parks and Recreation, the Weston Field outdoor pool is closed for repairs of leaks beyond their patching capabilities. Parks director Marissa Duffy stated Weston Field indoor […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Reading the Declaration of Independence in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this Independence Day a group of volunteers stood in front of the statue of George Washington at 1:00 p.m. and read the Declaration of Independence, just as our forefathers did in 1776. The event in Scranton is highlighted by a fife and drum. “We have conducted a public reading […]
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Teen Cited for Doing Donuts on Tremont Baseball Field

A teen has been cited after he was caught doing donuts with a car on the Tremont Baseball Field. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident occurred around midnight on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at the baseball field near Clay Street in Tremont. Troopers say surveillance...
TREMONT, PA
Newswatch 16

4th of July Parade in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, Pa. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Montrose, eagerly awaiting the start of this year's parade. The celebration turns this normally quiet borough into a crowded one. For Vicki Drake of New Milford in Susquehanna County, it's a family tradition she began long ago with her kids. "It's a...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Person
Gary Peters
Person
David Bruno
WBRE

Local school district brings back Summer Food Service Program

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Starting Wednesday children 18 and younger are eligible to get a free lunch through the Summer Food Service Program. Lunches can be picked up at the following locations:. Available 7/6 to 8/26.
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Police: Husband kills retired Lehighton teacher, self

An East Penn man shot his wife Sunday night and turned the gun on himself, state police at Lehighton said. School officials confirmed that Beth Ann Daubert, 66, was a retired biology teacher from Lehighton Area High School. She retired in 2020, after 20 years with the district. At about...
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Tracy#Mulhern#Fox Hill County Club
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Top Fun Things to Do in Scranton (PA)

Scranton is an exceptionally beautiful city in Northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna County, United States. This city is known as one of the largest in the State and the most populated in the northeast, with a population of over seventy thousand. Scranton offers a unique diversity of attractions; there is something from...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

The Pyramid to permanently close its doors this evening

A popular fitness center in Lehighton will permanently close its doors as of this evening. The Pyramid, at 230 Ochre St., will end its decadelong stint at 9 o’clock. Alyssa Spotts posted the following message on The Pyramid’s Facebook page June 2. “In my nine years of employment...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Vandals damage school in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — There is little activity now at the Newton-Ransom Elementary School near since school is out for the summer. Police believe that is why vandals targeted the school over the weekend. In pictures posted to Facebook by South Abington Township Police, you can see some of...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Newswatch 16

New hospital proposed for Monroe county

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If a developer's plan is approved, a neighborhood hospital could be coming to the site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt Trucks off Golden Slipper Road in Pocono Township. "There is one core hospital in East Stroudsburg and there is the St. Lukes Campus that was built in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic’ being built in northeast PA

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local animal sanctuary is building the first animal care facility of its kind in northeastern Pennsylvania. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton is spearheading on-site construction of the “NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic”. The goal is to increase access to quality veterinary care for animals at Indraloka and those at 35 […]
DALTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Keeping Your Hosta Plants Happy

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Hosta plants are a lush beautiful addition to your landscape. You can divide them and fill in other areas of your garden or you can share what you divide. Paul Epsom shows the proper way to divide your Hosta plants.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

682
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy