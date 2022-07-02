ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Edmonton girl Leila Smith found safe in Oregon

By Nation World News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old Edmonton girl who went missing more than a week ago has been found in Oregon. Edmonton Police said in a news release that Leela Smith was found Saturday morning. His family has been notified and arrangements are being made to bring him back to Edmonton. Police said...

