Blake takes checkers at Thunder Road

Vermont has a lot more backyard ponds than swimming pools. Or so it looked to surveyor Jack Milbank on a pre-pandemic glider ride over the town of Stowe. That appears to be changing. In the past two and a half years, more splashes of blue — in some cases, classic aqua — have been added to the Green Mountain State landscape. Milbank has worked on five pool projects, which for him, he said, is "a lot." Nationally, pool builders have been flooded with orders — a trend that's in line with the overall home improvement surge that started in 2020.

VERMONT STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO