Blake takes checkers at Thunder Road

Hundreds gathered Sunday at Williston Central school Sunday for the annual library book sale. Professional skater returns to Vermont for Mountain Dew skateboarding event. Williston’s Chris Colburn skates along with some friends as part of a nationwide tour. Community fun and food on the road in Montpelier. Updated: 6...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You might be hard-pressed to find a professional skateboarder from the state of Vermont. Look no further than Williston native Chris Colburn. Colburn returned to Vermont as part of the Mountain Dew “Unlock the Spot” skateboarding campaign that took place Sunday at HULA right near Lake Champlain. The campaign itself focuses on the list of professional skaters touring their hometowns and skating at locations that would usually be considered “off limits.”
JERICHO, Vt. — Every Monday, we'll be highlighting the towns and cities across our region with a focus on the people...who love to call this place home. This week, NBC5 anchor, Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Jericho, Vermont, for a July Fourth special. Coming up next week, our first warning...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Vt. (WCAX) - Franklin County’s Elizabeth Parker has always been artistically inclined, but clay sculpting is something fairly new for this former painter. “It’s so much fun because you’re developing something out of clay and it’s coming to life,” she said. It’s a...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Boaters headed to Lake Champlain to make the most of the Fourth of July weekend and take advantage of what the lake has to offer. “It’s been really wonderful,” said Hayley Davis, the manager of the Ferry Dock Marina in Burlington. “The weather, we couldn’t have asked for better weather. We’ve had great crowds, it’s been really fun.”
CORNISH — Bookshelves overflow with masterworks of literature, from Montaigne’s Essays to Dante’s Divine Comedy at the neatly kept home on Plainfield Road in the center of Cornish Flat. On the walls hang colorful, whimsical oil portraits painted by the homeowner’s hand. Six mini-fridges in two rooms...
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - July Fourth celebrations in Hinesburg were a hoot! “A Hinesburg Hoedown” was the theme for the parade this year. The parade began at about 11 a.m. on Buck Hill Road, went through the village and concluded 1.2 miles later at the town’s post office.
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Notch road is closed as crews remove a stuck tractor trailer. Crews were called to Route 108 between Cambridge and Stowe around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say the road is expected to be blocked for several hours as they continue to remove the trailer. Drivers...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of fantastic weather has been interrupted by clouds and showers today, but the sun will be back by Wednesday afternoon. In the meantime, expect rounds of showers from Tuesday evening into the first part of the overnight. Some of these showers could contain embedded downpours or a few rumbles of thunder. Showers will become lighter and fewer in number after midnight, but we will likely see a few showers linger through Wednesday morning.
A welcome announcement from Amtrak last month told New Yorkers that they would be now connected with the beautiful town of Burlington, Vermont on a new route of the Ethan Allen Express Line. The route that used to stop at Albany will now extend all the way down to New York City.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit spotlights a 19th-century Vermont farmer credited with being the first maker of globes in the United States. “This is our 1810 James Wilson globe,” explained Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collection and access at the Vermont Historical Society. “It is among the very, very, very first James Wilson ever made.”
The Gatorade organization has named recent Harwood Union High School graduate Tanum Nelson the Vermont Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the 2021 fall soccer season. Nelson is the first Harwood girls’ soccer player to be chosen by Gatorade in its 37 years of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes. Announced on Thursday, the award recognizes athletic excellence along with academic achievement and exemplary character both on and off the field.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Burlington, celebrating the birth of the nation means fun. “Fireworks and boating and fun!” said young Landon from St. Johnsbury. Thousands of people and around a dozen vendors spent Sunday at the waterfront enjoying the fireworks after spending the day downtown. “We’ve all discussed...
Vermont has a lot more backyard ponds than swimming pools. Or so it looked to surveyor Jack Milbank on a pre-pandemic glider ride over the town of Stowe. That appears to be changing. In the past two and a half years, more splashes of blue — in some cases, classic aqua — have been added to the Green Mountain State landscape. Milbank has worked on five pool projects, which for him, he said, is "a lot." Nationally, pool builders have been flooded with orders — a trend that's in line with the overall home improvement surge that started in 2020.
You have to love the Granite State. With the motto "live free or die," there is no other state that I would personally rather live in. Granite Staters are good people, hardworking, and kind. Just last week, something really incredible happened at two gas stations in New Hampshire. Travelers on...
MONTPELIER, Vt. — "Well, I'm from south Texas, and I've never seen mountains before," said James Syers, an FT-2 on the U.S.S. Vermont. "It is mindboggling! Just seeing the Green Mountains covering the landscape, I thought that was crazy!" Syers said he loves Vermont after just one day. He...
Stuck in Vermont: Julianna and Sophia Parker of Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue help animals — and human. Julianna Parker began rehabilitating orphaned baby birds at age 19. Years later, her daughter Sophia followed her mom’s lead, rescuing small critters and learning how to care for them.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans officials are warning about a planned I-89 lane closure coming up Wednesday night. Officials say starting at 8 pm. Wednesday, both northbound lanes -- between Waterbury exit 10 and Richmond exit 11 -- will be closed until Thursday morning at 5 a.m. Traffic will be...
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, there were two crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend that left people injured. One happened Sunday afternoon in Warren at the intersection of Route 100 and Powderhound Rd. Police say two bikers drove into the northbound lane...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss best practices for creating a colorful and diverse garden. Through many different plants of all colors, shapes, and textures. That’s this week’s “In the Garden.”
