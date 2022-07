Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Phyllis Holley Black, returned to her heavenly home on June 27, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Mildred Spafford and John Perry Holley on December 5, 1941, in Payson, Utah. Phyllis was raised in Springville, Utah by her mother, Mildred, and father, Ashley Graham. She graduated from Springville High School with the Class of 1960 then furthered her education at Dixie State College in St. George, Utah. One of her favorite memories was participating as a cheerleader there.

