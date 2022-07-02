ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jacob deGrom to make rehab start on Sunday

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a huge step in the rehab process for deGrom, who has thrown only bullpen sessions...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

fantasypros.com

Kyle Lewis in lineup for Triple-A Tacoma Sunday

There remains no clear timeline for Lewis to return to the Mariners, so he will get as much time as he needs on this rehab assignment. Seattle manager Scott Servais also said he wants Lewis to get playing time in the outfield with Tacoma. Nonetheless, this is a positive sign as Lewis inches closer to rejoining the Mariners potentially later this month right before or after the All-Star break.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

William Contreras homers on Tuesday

Contreras hit a 102.2 mph, 359 ft. home run to deep right in the bottom of the first inning, following up a blast by teammate Austin Riley. Contreras has cooled off significantly recently as this was his first home run in his last 13 games and he has gone 9-for-46 (.195) over that span. Hopefully the solid game will get him going again. On the season he is hitting .267/.349/.556 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI over 135 at-bats.
MLB
fantasypros.com

20 Things to Watch for in Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome fantasy friends and foes to Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season. I never believed in unlucky numbers especially the stigma of the number 13. You make your own luck and you can start by looking at what to watch for in Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Isaiah Roby claimed by Spurs

Roby, just a couple of days after being waived by Oklahoma City, will find himself a new home in San Antonio. The Spurs clearly wanted the young center, they didn't want to take a chance on him getting claimed by another team before hitting the open market. Roby will add good depth to the Spurs' bench, and he projects to be a solid streaming option again this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fantasypros.com

Harrison Bader beginning light baseball activities Tuesday

Bader just beginning light baseball work likely means he is not near a return when eligible to come off the 10-day IL. All signs point to Bader needing a rehab assignment as he continues to work his way back from right foot plantar fasciitis. Look for an update on when Bader may begin a rehab assignment as he continues to ramp up on-field work.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Zach Thompson to start on Sunday

Thompson will be returning from the 15-day injured list and will start the game against the Brewers in place of Jose Quintana. Thompson has been out since June 20 with right forearm nerve inflammation. He has a 3-5 record with a 4.47 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 12 starts and is not on the fantasy radar.
MLB
fantasypros.com

4 Quarterbacks Experts Like More Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at four quarterbacks our expert consensus likes more than ADP. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Justin Herbert finished third in touchdowns and fifth in PFF passing grade (91.8) from a clean pocket in 2021. The Bolts quarterback also wrapped up the season as PFF’s third-highest-graded quarterback overall, third in fantasy points per game (22.7) and fifth in expected fantasy points per game (21.7)
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (7/6) PREMIUM

Wednesday’s main slate is medium-sized, including eight games at DraftKings and FanDuel. Additionally, it starts at the same time at both DFS providers, beginning at 7:05 pm ET. There’s an intriguing mix of high-upside offenses and talented pitchers, despite the size of the slate. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Callum Tarren earns T6 finish at 2022 John Deere Classic

Callum Tarren carded rounds of 68-65-65-70 en route to a final score of 16-under-par to finish T4 during the 2022 John Deere Classic. The 31-year-old Englishman earned only his second top-ten finish of the season at TPC Deere Run, going 12-under-par during the second and third rounds to climb the leaderboard before regressing to one-under-par on Sunday. Tarren is ranked 141st in the FedExCup and 349th in OWGR.
GOLF
fantasypros.com

Taijuan Walker earns the win on Monday against Reds

Taijuan Walker allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings on Monday against the Reds. He struck out nine and earned the win, moving to 7-2. Walker has pitched exceptionally well of late, and has now struck out at least nine batters in three of his last five starts. Although he generated just eight whiffs, he had a 31% CSW rate, and his lone blemish was a three-run home run to Brandon Drury. Walker isn't flashy but he now has a 2.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, and is a must-start option every time out. He will take on the Marlins next.
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Willson Contreras out of Tuesday’s lineup with hamstring tightness

Willson Contreras is considered day-to-day with left hamstring tightness. David Ross said that Contreras is feeling a bit better today but that it is similar to what he dealt with in May. (Meghan Montemurro on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Contreras dealing with another hamstring injury is bad news for fantasy managers...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Sean Manaea knocked around in loss to Mariners

Padres starter Sean Manaea had a rough outing on the 4th of July. He allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks in just 3 1/3 innings. He did strike out three batters. With Monday's poor performance, Manaea fell to 3-4 on the season. After a strong start the first couple months, the veteran lefty appears to have hit a wall. He has watched his ERA rise from 3.52 to 4.18 over his last few starts, and his command has been the biggest issue. Manaea only has a 24/14 K/BB ratio over his last five starts. He does not possess the power pitching needed to generally work around those types of splits. Manaea will look to right the ship next time out at Colorado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fantasypros.com

5 Quarterbacks to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

Our analysts are here to share a few of the running backs they are avoiding this fantasy football draft season. And be sure to check out their full list of players to avoid as part of our 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Austin Hays out of Tuesday’s lineup with wrist injury

Austin Hays is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rangers. He currently has his right wrist wrapped after being hit by a pitch yesterday. (Roch Kubatko on Twitter) Hays is slashing .271/.327/.459 with 11 home runs, and 45 RBIs this season. He attempted to swing in the cage today and is sitting as a precaution. Considering his X-rays were negative, it sounds like Hays is just day-to-day and fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Cam Davis draws T8 finish at 2022 John Deere Classic

Cam Davis carded rounds of 68-68-65-68 en route to a final score of 15-under-par and a T8 finish at the 2022 John Deere Classic. Davis achieved bogey avoidance during Sunday's final round at TPC Deere Run while draining three birdies on the front nine. The 27-year-old Aussie has three top-ten finishes across his previous seven events and has not missed a cut in two months. Davis is ranked 81st in the FedExCup and 75th in OWGR.
GOLF
fantasypros.com

Frankie Montas dealing with a shoulder injury

Montas reportedly had trouble getting extended, according to Athletics manager Mark Kotsay. There was some speculation Montas was removed from the game because he was traded, but he is indeed dealing with an injury which is not a good sign for Oakland just one month away from the trade deadline. He is considered day-to-day for now.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

6 Players Who Will Rise in Draft Rankings (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s important to be aware of expert rankings and average draft position (ADP) as you look ahead to your 2022 fantasy football draft. You can capitalize in early drafts, dynasty leagues, and best ball drafts by understanding which players are likely to rise up draft boards ahead of Week 1. Here are six players expected to rise in ADP ahead of the start of the 2022 fantasy football season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Seiya Suzuki activated from IL and in lineup on Monday

Seiya Suzuki has been activated from the 10-day IL and is in the Cubs' lineup for their Monday game against the Brewers, batting cleanup. (Chicago Cubs on Twitter) Suzuki missed more than a month with his finger injury, but the Cubs have been targeting Monday's game for his return and he thankfully avoided setbacks. After an outstanding start, Suzuki fell off dramatically in May and is batting just .245 on the season. It's unclear which version of Suzuki is the real one, but, either way, he's worth putting back in your lineup immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

5 Dynasty Quarterbacks to Trade (2022 Fantasy Football)

Several factors go into building a consistently elite dynasty team. One is knowing which players you should trade away before their fantasy value decreases. Let’s take a look at dynasty fantasy football quarterbacks to trade away now. Tua Tagovailoa (QB – MIA) Tagovailoa is entering a make-or-break season...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Isaiah Roby waived by Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced that they are waiving center Isaiah Roby. (Brett Siegel on Twitter) Roby will find himself on the open market if nobody claims him in the coming days, but it looks like he may actually end up being claimed. He is thought of as a solid player around the league, and many teams are speculated to have interest in picking him up. He will almost certainly be on a roster next season, but where and what role he plays will factor into his actual fantasy value.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

