Jacob deGrom to make rehab start on Sunday

Seiya Suzuki has been activated from the 10-day IL and is in the Cubs' lineup for their Monday game against the Brewers, batting cleanup. (Chicago Cubs on Twitter) Suzuki missed more than a month with his finger injury, but the Cubs have been targeting Monday's game for his return and he thankfully avoided setbacks. After an outstanding start, Suzuki fell off dramatically in May and is batting just .245 on the season. It's unclear which version of Suzuki is the real one, but, either way, he's worth putting back in your lineup immediately.
Comments / 0