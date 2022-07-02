ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

POSTIVE VIBES: There’s Magic In The Air

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wonder why you feel so good when out in nature; whether it be at the ocean, forest, lake, desert, river or even the park? Is it magic or just fresh air? A little of both actually. The magic is in the chemistry that is produced in these different areas. Here...

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
In Style

People Say Their Dark Circles "Magically Seem to Disappear" After Using This Brightening Eye Balm

Some people with chronically dark under-eyes are magicians with concealer, but layering on makeup isn't always the vibe. While not all eye treatments are created equally, there are some superior formulas that effectively soften and brighten the delicate skin just under your lids, giving your whole face a makeup-free boost. Take Tula's Glow Hour Brightening and Neutralizing Eye Balm: A collaboration with beauty influencer Courtney Shields, this color-correcting balm "perfectly hides the dark circles," according to one shopper. Plus, it's currently on sale, along with so many other favorites from Tula.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
shefinds

The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse

Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
SKIN CARE
SHAPE

Dark Armpit Causes and Treatments, According to Dermatologists

Finding dark patches of skin on your armpits is super common and often not all that noticeable. But many people who experience darkness in their underarm region (🙋🏻‍♀️) will tell you that it can still be a source of insecurity, especially as the weather gets warmer and tops become smaller.
SKIN CARE
In Style

6 Caribbean-Founded Makeup Brands to Try this Summer

As a makeup lover, I was taking a look through my collection the other day and suddenly, it dawned on me: other than Fenty Beauty, I didn't own any products that represented my Caribbean culture. While Rihanna has the beauty industry on lock — and quite literally set the foundation...
MAKEUP
SPY

The Best Bar Soap for Men Will Leave You With Softer, Cleaner Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Natural vs. Synthetic (Syndet) Bar Soap What to Look for in a Bar Soap Best Bar Soap Ingredients for Acne-Prone and Dry Skin Best Exfoliation Ingredients in Bar Soaps The Best Bar Soap for Men The Best Bar Soaps for Oily Skin  The Best Bar Soaps for Acne-Prone Skin The Best Bar Soaps for Dry Skin The Best Bar Soaps for Sensitive Skin The Best Body Exfoliation Bar Soaps For a long time, a debate has raged over which in-bath cleaning...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Vitamin D#Chemistry
POPSUGAR

Wander Beauty's New SPF Leaves My Skin Glowy and Hydrated

Without sunscreen, my skin-care routine is incomplete and pretty much counterintuitive. One of my biggest skin concerns is fading my dark spots and hyperpigmentation. No matter how many retinols, vitamin C serums, or dark-spot correctors I use, I know sunscreen is the key to actually seeing progress. I truly can't go a day without it, and if I do, I notice my spots getting darker in as little as 24 hours. That's why I'm always on the hunt for options with elegant formulations that I'll want to use every day.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

The Best Occlusives—Including Vaseline and Aquaphor—to Use for Slugging

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it's been around since pre-social media days, slugging has gone viral in the beauty world during the last year—and it hasn't let up for good reason. If you aren't sure if this technique is actually for you, consider its benefits. "The whole idea with slugging is to create a thin film with occlusive agents like ointments, oils, and balms to reinforce the skin's moisture barrier and prevent trans-epidermal water loss," says Adeline Kikam, DO, MSc, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Brown Skin Derm. This will help boost your skin's moisture levels and ward off conditions like eczema and dryness. Always make sure you have freshly washed skin when applying occlusives (ingredients that act as protectives to seal the skin and lock in hydration) to slug. This way, you will avoid trapping dirt and excess oil that can cause or worsen breakouts, says Dr. Kikam.
SKIN CARE
LiveScience

What do antioxidants do for your skin?

Selling cosmetics and supplements with ‘miracle’ anti-aging ingredients is the bread and butter of the beauty industry. And one look at the facial cream aisle will tell you how popular antioxidants have become in recent years. But is using antioxidants for your skin really as good as it's cracked up to be?
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy