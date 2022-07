On behalf of West Side New Beginnings Inc. and Developing Artist Collaboration, we would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the West Rehoboth Legacy Project public mural unveiling June 20. It was a public dedication and presentation by our West Rehoboth Legacy community partners, presented by DAC in unity with West Side New Beginnings Inc. and the community of West Rehoboth. The mural features a largely unknown historical narrative of the iconic community of color, West Rehoboth, created by renowned and homegrown mural artist Terrance Vann. The content of the mural has been derived from oral histories of descendants of many area families from West Rehoboth as well as personal accounts from the West Rehoboth Legacy Partners Committee comprising Brenda Milbourne, Diaz Bonville, Waynne Paskins, Lucille Hood, Clyde Vann and led by our project historian Antoine Vann.

