Local Navy Contract Awards; June 21-July 01, 2022

Southern Maryland Online
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (July 01, 2022)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities. RH Contracting Inc., Atlantic, Virginia (N40080-18-D-0026); Signature Renovations LLC, Capitol Heights, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0027); Honu'Apo LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (N40080-18-D-0028); Battle Creek Construction LLC, La Plata, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0029); and ACTS-Meltech JV1, LLC, Virginia...

