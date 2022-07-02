ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWC Day 4 Wrap: Switzerland Tops Argentina on Grovom's OT Winner

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. — Switzerland’s Kristy Grovom might be San Diego-born and NCAA-trained, but she hardly qualifies as an American ringer. No, she’s as Swiss as chocolate and cheese. Grovom scored four goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Switzerland defeated Argentina 8-7 in a World Lacrosse...

