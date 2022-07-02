ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

AV TOPCAT deputies recover stolen catalytic converters

avdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AV TOPCAT Task Force is back at it again recovering these stolen catalytic converters. Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise since 2020 due...

www.avdailynews.com

glendaleca.gov

Male on Parole Arrested for Theft

On June 28, 2022 just after 12:30 p.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer responded to a business on the 5000 block of San Fernando Rd. regarding a male who was observed smoking a vape in the parking lot, which is a Glendale Municipal Code violation. The officer contacted the male, 21-year-old Everardo Herrera of North Hollywood, who was discovered to be on active parole. A search of Herrera produced two California Driver’s Licenses belonging to other people and, paraphernalia indicative of heroin use. A search of the vehicle Herrera was in produced several items that had been stolen from the business. Herrera was subsequently arrested and booked for violating the terms of his parole, petty theft, and appropriation of lost property.
GLENDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Two injured in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – Two people were injured Sunday morning in a Palmdale traffic crash. The collision was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at 50th Street East and East Avenue P, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the injured was found lying in the roadway and one...
PALMDALE, CA
avdailynews.com

LASD Alert, Impersonating Scams

Please take the time to review the special bulletin regarding threat-based impersonation scams. These scammers gather information through social media and use it to coerce victims out of money. The bulletin includes examples of the scams, as well as tips to keep yourself from becoming a victim. TACTICS:. Scammers gather...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Redondo Beach police seek public's help identifying attempted armed robbery suspect

Authorities with the Redondo Beach Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Sunday. Officers responded to calls of a robbery in progress, at around 12:52 p.m., at a business located at 2300 Artesia Blvd. Police received information that a suspect entered the business with an "assault rifle-type firearm" and demanded money from a person, who was able to escape the location and contact authorities. "Out of an abundance of caution, Redondo Beach Police Department SWAT personnel responded and conducted an interior search of the location. It was later determined the suspect fled the location prior to their interior search," a department press release stated. Investigators later obtained a photograph of the suspect, described as 6 foot Black male, with a mustache, who was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. They are seeking the public's help in identifying the man. According to police, the suspect should considered armed and dangerous and is urging anyone that might see him to immediately call 911. Anyone with information about this incident is also encouraged to contact Redondo Beach Police Detectives at 310-397-2477. 
REDONDO BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

3 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two women and a man were wounded in three separate shootings over the July 4 holiday weekend in Lancaster, authorities said. The first shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call on the 1100 block of West Avenue H-12, where they found a woman who had been shot at least two times, said a station watch commander. Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored, four-door sedan drive away from the scene. The female victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

Burglars steal guns, ammo in Adelanto: SBSD

Authorities are looking for a burglar or burglars who made off with two guns, ammunition and personal items from an Adelanto home Sunday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. A home in the 14000 block of Rachel Court was broken into at about 9 a.m. While deputies...
ADELANTO, CA
theavtimes.com

Two wounded in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – A man wounded in a shooting in Palmdale Friday evening was hospitalized in critical condition while a second man was hospitalized with moderate injuries, authorities said. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 8:52 p.m. Friday, July 1, to the 1700 block of East Palmdale...
PALMDALE, CA
The Malibu Times

Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe

Several homes along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe Monday night around 9 p.m., reported by KTLA news. The man was seen on one of the home security cameras swinging the pickaxe towards residents’ doors and vehicles. Residents who want to remain anonymous say he’s been […] The post Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

One Man Killed, One Person Hospitalized in Compton Shooting

COMPTON (CNS) - One man was killed and another person was treated for wounds at a hospital from a shooting in Compton, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies responding to a call of a person down at about 5 p.m. Monday found the deceased man near the south entrance to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, at 1680 E. 120th St.., according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. He had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

3 Killed, 6 Injured in Tragic Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Winnetka, Los Angeles, CA: Three people lost their lives and at least six were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Sunday night, July 3, in the Winnetka neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. A call was received of a violent traffic collision around 9:00 p.m. on...
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at a home in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – The man shot to death June 25 at a home in Lancaster has been publicly identified. He was 18-year-old Thaddchris Beaird of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at a residence on the...
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Extinguish Burning Lancaster Home

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: At approximately 8:57 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Los Angeles County Firefighters from numerous stations responded to the 44400 block of Fig Avenue in the city of Lancaster for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a house fully involved in flames from...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Azusa man suffers serious injuries due to fireworks explosion

A man was hospitalized following a fireworks explosion in Azusa Monday evening. According to authorities, the man was reportedly lighting fireworks in the 18000 block of Glenlyn Drive at around 9 p.m. He suffered several lacerations to his face and arms, as well as bad burns. However, his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment. Footage from the scene showed the man hunched over in pain as he was tended to at the scene of the incident. San Dimas Sheriff's Station investigators were still unsure if the man was using the fireworks legally or not, as they continued their investigation into Tuesday morning. In Montebello, a similar incident left a man dead after an illegal firework explosion killed him. 
AZUSA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Biker Killed in Hit-And-Run in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER – Officials Sunday identified a 32-year-old motorcyclist who was killed by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in Bellflower. The victim was identified as Brett Mitchell, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. A spokesperson with the coroner’s office could not be reached to determine Mitchell’s place of residence.
BELLFLOWER, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in rollover crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. - One man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Hesperia Road near Lemon Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, to reports of a crash involving a 2001 Ford Ranger. Investigators say they believe the driver...
HESPERIA, CA

