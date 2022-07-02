ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

The Sacramento Kings Trade For Kevin Huerter!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt George reacts to the Sacramento Kings...

2 moves Warriors still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency

The Golden State Warriors are an extremely talented team. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has now won four NBA titles in the past eight seasons. But Golden State has already lost a couple of key role players in 2022 NBA free agency. Both Otto Porter Jr and Gary Payton II […] The post 2 moves Warriors still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder make room for Chet Holmgren, new rookies by waiving key starter

The Oklahoma City Thunder are bringing in four new rookies this season. In order to accommodate the additions of Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams, they decided to part ways with Isaiah Roby. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Thunder will waive the 24-year-old Roby: Isaiah Roby is expected to be waived […] The post Thunder make room for Chet Holmgren, new rookies by waiving key starter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 unrealistic trades Kings must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason

The Sacramento Kings went through any other tumultuous season by failing to track even a play-in spot. The Kings have failed to reach the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, but their fans must remain optimistic and hopeful about the future of the squad. Even if it was shocking for the franchise to trade sophomore […] The post 3 unrealistic trades Kings must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Kings fans go crazy after winning Summer League game

Being a Sacramento Kings fan is like saying you enjoy mediocrity without directly saying it. They have missed the postseason for 17 straight seasons and are known around the league for having one of the most dysfunctional front offices in the NBA. Following another disappointing season that saw the Kings...
Ranking The 10 Best Draft Picks In Golden State Warriors History

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most renowned and accomplished franchises in NBA history, capturing 7 NBA championships and sporting some of the greatest players of all time. Of course, the 7th NBA title was added following the 2022 Finals when the Warriors took care of business against an up-and-coming Boston Celtics side. The likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have entered NBA lore for their 4th championship together, and each of them is clearly one of the best Warriors players of all time. But where would they rank among the 10 best draft picks by the franchise?
