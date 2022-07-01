ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Man dies after shooting at Gresham MAX stop

By KATU Staff
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died after he was shot early Friday morning at a MAX stop on East Burnside in Gresham. The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on the westbound MAX platform at 162nd Avenue. Initial reports...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

 

KXL

Hostage Situation in SE Portland Resolved Without Injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — For hours, a crisis team negotiated a hostage situation in Southeast Portland. A relative and police say a man held his elderly mom at gunpoint. The relative says the man’s her uncle, the elderly woman is her grandmother. Just after noon Monday Portland Police responded...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect in hostage situation surrenders to Portland police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation in Southeast Portland. East Precinct officers first responded around noon Monday to the 3800 block of 105th Avenue for a welfare check. After arriving, officers gained information leading them to believe an ongoing hostage situation was taking place.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man leaves jail, gets arrested

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Suspect not located after hours-long standoff in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance in northeast Portland was not found following an hours-long standoff, according to police. At about 9:18 p.m., on Sunday, North Precinct officers were called out to a report of a possible domestic disturbance with a shotgun in the 6600 block of Northeast Emerson Street. Officers tried to contact the suspect, but the suspect barricaded themselves in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Water fight leads to woman's arrest

The Tualatin Police Department summarizes calls for service from June 21-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, June 21 An employee at Safeway, 17779 S.W. Lower Boones Ferry Road, reported a customer used $350 in counterfeit bills. Officers arrested a man in the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road for shoplifting. Wednesday, June 22 Two women were cited for criminal mischief and unlawful entry into...
TUALATIN, OR
The Oregonian

Man shot Friday at Gresham MAX station dies, police say

The man who was shot at a Gresham MAX station on Friday morning has died, according to reports. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. Friday on the westbound platform of the MAX stop near 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. The shooter fled the scene and has not been apprehended. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
GRESHAM, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Youths accused in armed robbery

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between June 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, June 12 A fight was reported between a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl near Southwest Walnut Street and Grant Avenue. Responding officers arrived and separated them. Their parents responded and will be following up with school resource officers. A man reported his van was broken into while he stopped...
TIGARD, OR

