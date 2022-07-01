Man dies after shooting at Gresham MAX stop

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...

