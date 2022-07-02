ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

McMillan earns spot in U.S. Junior Amateur

By Tommy Braswell Special to The Post, Courier
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam McMillan of Mount Pleasant shared medalist honors at 69 with Ryan Jahr of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., and Jack Seward of Florence in U.S. Junior Amateur qualifying held at the Links at Stono Ferry. Charles Cauthen of Columbia outlasted Dallas Johnson of Mount Pleasant, Zach Adams of Charleston,...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

McElveen Race for The ARK set for Aug. 27

The ARK of South Carolina Alzheimer's family support services will be hosting its 23rd Annual McElveen Race for The ARK in historic Downtown Summerville on Aug. 27. Interested parties are encouraged to register for the competition, which consists of a 5K run-walk, a 1-mile fun-run, along with a multitude of youth and corporate team challenges.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

DENT, Shamricka L., 36, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. LINHART, Ethan Tyee, 23, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. MAZYCK, Eva, 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals. MIDDLETON, Doris E., 93, of Charleston died Monday....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary James Lamar Parker, Jr.,

James Lamar Parker, Jr., 76, of Summerville, SC died July 1, 2022 and has gone to be with our Lord Jesus in Heaven. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Summerville Baptist Church from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Bert Fersner officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Highway 61, Charleston. James was born September 24, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late J Lamar Parker, Sr. who died in 1969 and the late Letha Pearl Parker Johnson who died in 2011. James served with the US Army National Guard for 6 years. He graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1963 and was part of the first graduating class of Trident Technical School in 1966. He was a member of Demolay as a youth and a member of the Charleston Masonic Pythagorean Lodge #21 in West Ashley. He served on the Board of Visitors at Charleston Southern University since 1998. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie) Parker of 56 years; 3 daughters, Mrs. Lisa Hoffmann (Chris) of Summerville, Mrs. Nancy Quire (Jeff) of Summerville, Mrs. Amy Tompkins (Andy) of Surfside Beach, TX; and 7 grandchildren?Caleb Quire, Harrison Parker, Gabe Quire, Connor Tompkins, Cassidy Beson, Hannah Tompkins and Gray Quire and 1 great grandson?Abraham Beson; and a sister, Jo Ann Parker Rentz (Skip) of Greer, SC. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought great joy to James' life. He had many friends and cherished their love and attention to him. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Tennessee Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration and retired after 37 years of service. James enjoyed working on computers and helping his many friends keep their systems working. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and bragging on his grandchildren. Church was important to James. He committed his life to the Lord at age 25 and strived to serve Him with his whole heart. He was an active member at Summerville Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a faithful member of the music program and sang in the Lowcountry Singing Christmas tree for 23 years. Music was important to him and he knew this ministry would touch lives and hearts to bring others to the love of Jesus. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Music Program. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

6 highest-rated ice cream shops in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With soaring temperatures expected in the Lowcountry this summer, locals and tourists alike will be on the hunt for a way to cool down. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, nearly three-fourths of all Americans eat ice cream at least once a day. Lucky for us, the Charleston area is bursting […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenville, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Oregon State
Charleston, SC
Sports
City
Lexington, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries for June 21-27

BERGEMANN, Clifton Doyle, 83, of Goose Creek died June 24. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston. BROWN, Jean Ann Jefferson, 66, of Cross died June 15. Arrangements by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. COOLER, Daniel David, 35, of Goose Creek died June 19. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Photography Exhibitions: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., now through July 30. Public Works Art Center, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville. Free admission. Three different photographers are featured in this exhibition. Fabricated Visions Photographs on silk by Kristen Hoving. A collection of evocative photographs printed on silk and combined with secondary photographs or paper collage. Between the Richness, by DeeJay Wiggins. The Richness is a collection of images photographed over the past few years. This local photographer looks for the beauty in the “ugly” in the places she visits. Birds Exhibition is a collection of photos by winners of the National Audubon Society’s Bird Photography contest. For more information email info@publicworksartcenter.org or call 843-900-3225.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Seward
Person
Adam Hunt
The Post and Courier

High School Notes: Charleston-area schools hire new athletic directors

As the 2022-23 school year approaches, there have been several changes within Charleston-area high school athletic departments. New athletic directors at three local high schools have been hired, with at least one more change expected in the coming weeks. Taking over as the athletic director at Stratford High is Mathis...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County students named to Anderson University dean's list

ANDERSON, S.C. — Three Georgetown and one Pawleys Island students were named to the dean's list at Anderson University for the 2022 spring semester. Joshua Baker, Sydney Davis and Anna Dunn, all of Georgetown, and Catherine Drosieko of Pawleys Island were included in the honor. In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Mount Pleasant#The Links At Stono Ferry#Blythewood#Columbia#The U S Junior#Bandon Dunes#Florence Country Club#Savannah Golf Club#Colleton River Club#Chesney Country Club
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County obituaries for June 21-27

ALEXANDER, Ackron Olen, 80, of Summerville died June 25. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. AULTMAN, Darell, 58, of Summerville died June 18. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill. CANADAY, Margie Pendarvis, 89, of St. George died June 25. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home. COPELAND, Matthew Elias, 38, of...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Towns spend more than $150K on Fourth of July 4 displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lot of money will go up in flames in a myriad of displays put on by local governments to celebrate the birth of the nation. Some of the most anticipated parties of the year are put on or funded by local governments, including a huge fireworks display at Folly Beach and the massive Fourth of July event in North Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek selling personalized bricks to honor veterans

GOOSE CREEK — Goose Creek is honoring veterans by selling personalized bricks, which will be displayed at John McCants Veterans Park. The sale continues until July 31. The veterans park is named for John McCants, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as the first African American to be elected to Goose Creek City Council. The park opened on Veterans Day in 2021.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Georgetown rental development planned along Pee Dee

GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: Mayor John Tecklenburg says a third term would be his last

When Mayor John Tecklenburg speaks to the civic groups, he sometimes jokes that “every 40 years or so, Charleston gets a new mayor.”. It’s a reference, of course, to his predecessor — Joe Riley, the 10-term mayor who built modern Charleston and became the model for the job.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy