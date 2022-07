The 21-year-old man charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park once attended a Donald Trump rally dressed up as the character from “Where’s Waldo”.Robert Crimo was taken into custody on Monday night following an eight-hour manhunt after a gunman killed six and wounded dozens more during Independence Day celebrations in the Illinois city.Mr Crimo appears to be a supporter of the former president – who is currently himself the focus of an investigation in Congress over the January 6 Capitol riot.The 21-year-old, who posted disturbing videos online ahead...

NORTHBROOK, IL ・ 44 MINUTES AGO