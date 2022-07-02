ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Utah Valley Calendar: Things to do – July 2

Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvents at the American Fork Library — Here are some upcoming events at the American Fork Library: July 4: Library closed. July 5: Oceans of Possibilities Water Games for ages 7-12 at 10 a.m. There will be a lot of fun games with water, water balloons and cooling off from the...

ksl.com

Thousands show up for Provo's Grand Parade on the 4th of July

PROVO — Thousands of people donned their stars and stripes, packed their sun umbrellas and lined up along downtown Provo's streets on Monday to watch the annual Grand Parade. An estimated 300,000 people attended the parade, one of the largest 4th of July celebrations in Utah. The feeling of...
PROVO, UT
espn700sports.com

The Road Home Apple Tree | Help Utah’s Homeless Children

The Road Home wants to help Utah kids get back to school. The people at The Road Home know that many of us take for granted getting supplies for back to school. But a backpack, shoes, pants, and a sweater are out of reach for hundreds of homeless children in our community. ESPN 700 invites you to be a child advocate! Make a difference and send them to school with a sense of belonging.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Our history matters:' Mural featuring 4 prominent Black Utah women unveiled

SALT LAKE CITY — Four prominent Black women separated by time will be brought together in a neighborhood where each once lived and worked. A new mural featuring Jane Manning James, Elizabeth Taylor, Elnora Dudley and Mignon Barker Richmond was unveiled at Richmond Park, 444 E. 600 South in Salt Lake City, on Monday. The mural will be installed in the community garden at the park once completed. The unveiling of the mural was among one of the final events in Utah's Juneteenth celebrations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

4th of July Fairs and Fireworks Schedule

Our friends at Utah Fun Activities made such a great list for all of the fun this 4th of July weekend. 9 pm Tooele City Fireworks Main Street. 9 pm West Jordan Independence Day firework show. 10 pm Murray Park. 10 pm At the Gateway in SLC. 10 pm Heritage...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
philomathnews.com

Conner, Leonard make dean’s list at University of Utah

Philomath High School graduates Kenan Conner and Anna Leonard earned inclusion on the dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the spring term. Conner and Leonard were among more than 8,900 students named to the spring dean’s list at the school. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
PHILOMATH, OR
ABC4

Nearly 300 SLC seniors to get affordable housing

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – On Friday, housing leaders and residents celebrated a groundbreaking to preserve nearly 300 affordable units for low-income seniors. “A household living here, on average, earns about $13,000 a year. And they really wouldn’t be able to find anything else on the market,” said Janice Kimball, CEO at Housing Connect, Salt […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Fatal shooting at Salt Lake City TRAX platform

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A shooting on a Utah Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX platform left one man dead and another critically injured Saturday night. The shooting reportedly happened at the UTA station located at 900 S and 200 W at approximately 10:08 p.m. According to a press release from UTA, three individuals were involved, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

