On Friday, July 1, 2022 the following statement was released by the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky:. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky is aware of the Floyd County shooting incident involving law enforcement, which occurred late yesterday and into the early morning hours of today. As the investigation of this incident progresses, we stand with our local and state law enforcement partners. We are offering our support and our federal resources to assist them in their investigation of this shooting. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event, especially the family members, friends, and colleagues of the law enforcement and first responders lost or injured.

