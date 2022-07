YUKON, Okla. — One of the two people involved in a plane crash over the weekend near Sundance Airport in Yukon has died, a family member confirmed to KOCO 5. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said a small plane crashed Saturday morning in a field on someone's private property near Sara Road and Northwest Expressway. Crews took two people to a hospital, and a family member said one of them died Monday morning from organ failure.

YUKON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO