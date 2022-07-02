ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tina Sloan Green Came Out of Retirement with Eyekonz

TOWSON, Md. – The 14-year-old girl came to the sideline in tears, clutching her arm to cover the bruise. She sought the shade and anonymity of the pop-up canopy behind the bench. Jazmine Smith yanked her back into the sunlight. “Look at me,” Smith said. “What’s your ‘I...

CBS Baltimore

Cruise Company Provides Front-Row Seat To Baltimore’s Fourth Of July Fireworks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local cruise company is providing some of the best views of Baltimore’s Fourth of July festivities this year. WJZ talked to Watermark Journey staff. The company offers voyages on the Annapolitan II and Catherine Marie, which cost $20 a ticket and last about 45 minutes. But what’s different about Monday is that the Watermark Journey is hosting a Fourth of July extravaganza cruise. The cruises leave every hour on the hour until the fireworks begin. WJZ went out on one of the boats to learn more from a different perspective. “The fireworks are actually launched from the water so you’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Cherry Hill Celebrates Resilience and History on the 4th of July

After 2 years of uncertainty in the pandemic, big summer festivals are finally making a comeback. Cherry Hill’s 6th annual Arts & Music Waterfront Festival is one local, culturally-relevant community gathering that might have slipped under the radar in Baltimore. It will take place in Middle Branch Park on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Star Spangled Celebration: Fourth Of July Fireworks Light Up Baltimore’s Skyline Once Again

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was lit up once again by fireworks and fun on Independence Day after two years away. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore partnered to bring the celebration back bigger and better than ever before. Several of the city’s institutions also pitched in. The Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum, the National Aquarium, and proud media partner WJZ were part of the event, bringing thousands into the heart of the city. The day got off to a furry, feathery start at the American Visionary Art Museum’s...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Frederick (MD)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Frederick, MD?. Frederick is a beautiful community located in the Western Region of Maryland in the United States. Recognized as the second largest incorporated borough, it has a population of seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-one. The city is...
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor surprises city schools' CEO at event

A bit of unexpected education news came out of Baltimore City Hall Tuesday morning. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pledged his public support for the district CEO, who heads a school system that has made headlines over questions about academics. "We are celebrating someone who doesn't get celebrated often enough," Scott...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

UnBEARably unbelievable bear spotting in Owings Mills

When Owings Mills resident Kayan Jones received an alert on her phone from her home’s Nest security camera that there had been “Activity or Animal seen,” she expected to see a fox, deer or raccoon. But when Jones checked the history log, she was met with a...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
InsideClimate News

Baltimore’s ‘Catastrophic Failures’ at Wastewater Treatment Have Triggered a State Takeover, a Federal Lawsuit and Citizen Outrage

Sara Bundy, her husband and 12-year-old son moved to Sparrows Point near the Back River in Baltimore County four years ago for the allure of a waterfront home. “We are a boating family. We love to fish and kayak and our lives are very much based around water,” said Bundy, 43, who owns a dog walking and pet sitting business. “So, when we came across this waterfront home, it was perfect for us.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Always in the Family: An Interview with the Cohens

It has always been a dream of the Cohen family to own an ice cream shop. They bought the Annapolis Ice Cream Company, located downtown on Main Street, several years ago and kept the name. But they didn’t have plans to stop there. The Cohens expanded and rebranded more stores—in West Annapolis, Edgewater, and beyond as Always Ice Cream Company.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

