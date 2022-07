COMO, Mississippi — Investigators in Como, Mississippi, are trying to find the suspects who shot and killed on person and injured a second very early Friday morning. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Como Police officers were called to a shooting about 1:35 a.m. on Railroad Street in the Como city limits. They found two people shot. One of them died and the other was shot in the lower leg. That victim’s condition was not released.

COMO, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO