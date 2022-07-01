Murfreesboro City Schools is Hiring Special Education Teachers

THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. ON JULY 4TH AROUND 10 AM DUSTIN MEEKER LEFT HIS RESIDENCE ON FOOT AND DID NOT TAKE HIS CELL PHONE OR HIS CAR KEYS. MEEKER WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GREEN “LUCKY” T-SHIRT, LIGHTLY FADED JEANS, AND A BALL CAP. HE IS 5’10 AND WEIGHS APPROXIMATELY 140 LBS. HE HAS A TRIBAL TATTOO ON HIS RIGHT FOREARM AND ONE ON THE LEFT SIDE OF HIS NECK. ANY PERSON HAVING ANY KNOWLEDGE OF MEEKER’S LOCATION OR POSSIBLE SIGHTINGS PLEASE CONTACT DETECTIVE CODY SWIFT AT THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-684-5811.

SHELBYVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO