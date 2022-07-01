Murfreesboro City Schools is Hiring Special Education Teachers

The Darcey development is the latest of several significant developments to come to Nolensville and rely on Metro Nashville for water. The developer has been identified as Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions. Barge has recently pulled permits for Metro Water Services to channel an expected flow of over 100,000 gallons per day to its nearly 38 acres under development. The mixed-use development will also feature 16,800 square feet of office space, 14,500 square feet of restaurant space and 90,000 square feet of retail space. The latter includes the development’s anchor tenant, Kroger.
