Bend, OR

Best Time to Visit Bend, Oregon

By kolomkobir
kolomkobir.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBend, Oregon sees four distinct seasons a year, each with its own draw. From winter sports like skiing and snowboarding to swimming...

kolomkobir.com

KTVZ

Central Oregonians celebrate the Fourth of July in wide variety of ways

From Redmond's big parade and festival to a similar gathering in Sunriver and Bend's Freedom Ride, the traditional variety of fun Fourth of July events took place across the High Desert on Monday. Here's a sampling. If you wanted a taste of patriotism you should have gone to Redmonds parade....
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Biker Injured On Tiddlywinks Trail

BEND, OR-- Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a kid from California after he was hurt while mountain biking on Tiddlywinks Trail, west of Bend. A SAR team responded Sunday afternoon, following reports the child was injured in a crash. Fellow riders helped him get part-way down the trail where the group met up with SAR members, who then provided additional medical care and helped him to a nearby Forest Service Road.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Thunder, lightning, hail storms roll through Central Oregon on Saturday

Thunder, lightning and hail storms across Central Oregon on Saturday knocked out power for thousands and caused numerous fire starts in nearby forests. Clouds rolled in over Bend at around 1:30 p.m., with the first showers and hail starting at 2 p.m. Showers continued off and on throughout the evening...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Little Did I Know: What is that post at 4th and Portland in Bend?

Sometimes, hidden treasures are actually sitting right in front of you — hidden in plain sight. In fact, sometimes those treasures sit for 100 years before anyone even notices they exist. One piece of Central Oregon history that has been around longer than any of us was not fully...
KDRV

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands across Oregon & California due to storm

SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville author Rick Steber claims High Desert Museum ‘banned’ his books; museum says they weren’t selling

Prolific Western author Rick Steber of Prineville claims Bend’s High Desert Museum has banned his books because they are going in a different, more progressive direction, sparking an outcry on social media. But the museum, which just turned 40, claims it’s not about politics or censorship, only that his books simply didn’t sell. The post Prineville author Rick Steber claims High Desert Museum ‘banned’ his books; museum says they weren’t selling appeared first on KTVZ.
Central Oregonian

Prineville motorist involved in fatal crash

Mario Villagomez of Prineville, failed to stop, when entering Highway 97 and collided with a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by 65-year-old Martin Fox of Manson, Washington.A Prineville motorist collided with another vehicle in Jefferson County resulting in a fatality. According to an Oregon State Police report, the crash happened Tuesday, June 28 just before 2:30 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97, one mile south of Culver. A preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by 31-year-old Mario Villagomez of Prineville, failed stop when entering Highway 97 and collided with a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by 65-year-old Martin Fox of Manson, Washington. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries. His passenger, 62-year-old Susan Fox, also of Manson, Washington, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Highway 97 and Highway 361 were affected for approximately three hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Don’t call 911 to report illegal fireworks in Bend

Bend city officials are encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the Pilot Butte fireworks show Monday night rather than lighting off their own fireworks. And they are reminding folks there is a citywide ban on fireworks. Bend Fire and Rescue warns that people caught lighting fireworks could face a $750...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Body found at Juniper Park in Bend; foul play not suspected

A body was found Tuesday morning at Juniper Park in Bend. Bend Police responded to the call of a man found dead at around 7:15 a.m. Police say a death investigation is underway, but they say there is no sign of foul play and no threat to the public at this time.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Crash East Of Bend

BEND, OR -- A California man died following a Friday night crash east of the Bend Airport. When Sheriff’s deputies responded to Nelson Road at about 9:30 p.m., they found a 1972 Porsche convertible on fire in a rock outcropping off the road. It had rolled several times, throwing the driver from the car.
BEND, OR

