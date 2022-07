Mrs. Angela (Angel) Bailey Grossetti has been selected as Teacher of the Year at Dillon Middle School. Mrs. Grossetti is from Dillon, South Carolina. She is a 1990 graduate of Dillon High School. Mrs. Grossetti attended Francis Marion University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Political Science. She continued her education at the University of South Carolina, where she earned her Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Social Studies. She has two years of cumulative teaching experience at Dillon Christian School and has taught four years of Social Studies at Dillon Middle School.

DILLON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO