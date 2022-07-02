ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Script Parma Picture Of The Month

By Sean Brennan
parmaobserver.com
 3 days ago

This month's script Parma picture of the month was submitted by Danielle Wells. It includes her...

parmaobserver.com

clevelandmagazine.com

Look Back: American Fireworks Family Illuminates Cleveland for 120 Years

American Fireworks has been run by the Sorgi family in Hudson since 1902, leading to the sixth generation of pyrotechnics and countless nights of sparkling wonder in Cleveland. Propping his arm on the workbench, 9-year-old John Sorgi watches his father, Jim Sorgi, tie a knot on a 5-inch cylinder shell....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best hot dogs in Greater Cleveland? Nominate your favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no doubt that summer is hot dog season. When temperatures soar, busy families look for fast and easy dinners or snacks that don’t heat up the kitchen. That may be why Americans spend more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs in supermarkets alone between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. Nearly 10 percent of those sales occurring within the month of July.
CLEVELAND, OH
parmaobserver.com

Orlando Baking Co. To Launch Great American Sandwich Search Contest On Fourth Of July

CLEVELAND (June 28, 2022) – Orlando Baking Co., a leading Northeast Ohio bakery that balances Old-World style with New-World innovation, today announced that its “Great American Sandwich Search” contest will kick off Mon., July 4. The contest, which runs through Fri., Sept. 30, gives loyal Orlando Baking Co. fans and all residents of Northeast Ohio an opportunity to share their favorite ways to enjoy Orlando products.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake Humane Society unveils performers for Rescue Rock Off

Lake Humane Society has announced the slate of performances for its 12th annual Rescue Rock Off which will take place 4 to 9 p.m., July 23, at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater. Rescue Rock Off is a fundraising event hosted by the Humane Society benefitting the homeless animals of Lake County. The event will feature an evening full of live performances by local bands, food from food truck vendors, a raffle with an assortment of amazing prizes, 50/50 drawing with two chances to win hundreds of dollars and more, according to a news release.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Northeast Ohio chef to receive prestigious culinary award

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Her cooking skills are already well known in northeast Ohio, but now an area chef is being recognized at the international level. The award recognizes extraordinary lifetime contributions within the food, beverage and hospitality industries. Every other year, recipients are determined by nominations and votes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Firehouse Subs set to open doors at new Ridge Park Square location in Brooklyn: Photos

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Originally scheduled to open mid-spring, the brand-new Firehouse Subs is finally opening its doors Tuesday (July 5) in Brooklyn. “Since I’ve been here for the last few weeks, people have been trying to come in and eat while we’re drilling and sawing,” said Firehouse Subs franchisee Matt Mikola, who with the opening of the Brooklyn store now co-owns five Firehouse Subs restaurants in the area. “That’s while we weren’t even open, so it’s a pretty good sign.”
BROOKLYN, OH
iheart.com

What to do on the 4th of July and where to find it

Still looking for things to do this 4th of July well look no further. I got a short list of family friendly events going on across Cuyahoga County for you and your family to check out this 4th of July. There are so many different parades going on today so...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
newsymom.com

Tall Ships Sail into Cleveland for Family Fun!

Don’t miss this rare child-friendly chance to catch a glimpse, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2022 fleet of tall ships. The ships will arrive in a ceremonial parade of sail into Downtown Cleveland on Thursday, July 7 from 4-6 p.m. (approximately). This is their first visit back to Cleveland since 2019!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cheap, unique and all over my house: the thrill of shopping vintage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I work from a big wood teacher’s desk, painted white and scored from Facebook Marketplace. I sit at an old wood teacher’s chair, snagged from auction when my alma mater was demolished. A vintage aqua typewriter from a flea market sits on my book shelf, below a vintage Miami University pennant from an antique shop. Next to frames of vintage swimsuits, and a flowered Jantzen swim cap bought off eBay.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio businessman pairs wine and cheese to honor his Swiss heritage

DOVER, Ohio — Selling cheese is just one way that Chad Schindler is following in his dad’s footsteps. “The cheese factory here started out as a farmer's co-op in 1933," he said. "It was bought by my family in 1977, and originally we were a Swiss cheese factory."
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

A 47-foot Sea Ray Boat Hits The Break Wall Near Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND - A 47-foot Sea Ray boat hit the break wall at the western corner of Burke Lakefront Airport in Lake Erie north of downtown Cleveland on Saturday night around 11 p.m. United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told WTAM news that six people and one dog were on board at the time of the incident and one person was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Another round of storms tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Many people were impacted by a line of fast-moving showers/storms this morning. We’re expecting more storms tonight. Our FOX 8 tower camera captured gloomy skies over Northeast Ohio. Tuesday afternoon will be drier with higher humidity. Overall, this week’s forecast is complex. The timing of...
ENVIRONMENT

