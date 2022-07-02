Script Parma Picture Of The Month

Lake Humane Society has announced the slate of performances for its 12th annual Rescue Rock Off which will take place 4 to 9 p.m., July 23, at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater. Rescue Rock Off is a fundraising event hosted by the Humane Society benefitting the homeless animals of Lake County. The event will feature an evening full of live performances by local bands, food from food truck vendors, a raffle with an assortment of amazing prizes, 50/50 drawing with two chances to win hundreds of dollars and more, according to a news release.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO